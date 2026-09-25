Pope Leo tells more about Fulton Sheen and his family

"It was a way of spending some time together as a family with the truth."

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Pope Leo XIV has already said that Fulton Sheen was a part of his growing-up years. In June, speaking to the Pontifical Mission Societies, he said: “I myself am a witness of his evangelization when I was growing up. His broadcasts touched millions with the hope of the Gospel."

Now, we know more about those memories. On the way to France this September 25, a reporter from Our Sunday Visitor spoke with the Pope about yesterday's beatification. The Pope recalled:

We watched him as a family, and it was a way of spending some time together as a family with the truth, the teachings that he shared in such a enthusiastic, lively way, especially considering that day and age watching on TV, this Catholic bishop, who was originally from Illinois. The message that he had was something that really came home to people. I think it helped us as a family, for example.

The conversation turned to how many people had wished that Pope Leo himself could have been at the beatification in St. Louis. Instead, it fell to Cardinal Luis Tagle to bring the Pope's greetings, which he did. Cardinal Tagle began his homily saying:

I bring to you the paternal greetings of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, who rejoices at the beatification of his fellow countryman, his fellow Illinoisan, and brother bishop. Let us pray for the Holy Father's pastoral visit to France which starts tomorrow. ...

But the OSV reporter had a suggestion: Maybe Pope Leo can preside at the canonization of Fulton Sheen. "There we go," responded the Pope!