The future of science according to Pope Leo XIV

“Every technology reflects, whether explicitly or implicitly, a particular understanding of the human person, of society and of the future we wish to build,” Pope Leo XIV told members of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences on Thursday, September 24. Receiving the world-class scientists at the Vatican, he encouraged them to reflect on the future of science. He noted that scientists are called to anticipate the dangers of the artificial intelligence revolution and climate change.
The Pontiff received the academy members in the Apostolic Palace during their annual plenary assembly. Pope Leo XIV observed that the theme chosen for their meeting, “The Future of Science in a Changing World,” is truly “timely.” He connected this to his recent encyclical Magnifica humanitas, which explores the impact of artificial intelligence, the growing use of robotics, and rapid digitalization on humanity.