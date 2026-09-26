“Here I am, Lord!” 80,000 young people shout with the Pope

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Young people from all over France began filling the country's largest soccer stadium early in the day. They chatted excitedly, sang, chanted, and waved banners. At 9 p.m. on Friday, when they caught glimpses of the one they had come to see circling the field in a car surrounded by tight security, the roar of 80,000 voices filled the air.

There were bands on the program, certainly. And some of the country's best known singers were there, too. But the "sold-out" crowd at the Stade de France near Paris wasn't there for a rock concert. They had come to meet with the Vicar of Christ, Pope Leo XIV. "They showed up in all their diversity," Vatican News reported. "Rural and urban, workers, students, young professionals and manual workers, united by their faith and their desire to hear the Pope’s words."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP

The enthusiasm among young people for the leader of the Catholic Church stands in some contrast to France's secularist society. As France 24 reported, young people themselves noticed the different energy:

"I find it pretty crazy that there can be 80,000 of us and that we can all pray together," 27-year-old Jean Pelee told AFP before the pontiff's arrival for an evening vigil with 17- to 35-year-olds at a stadium outside Paris. "I go to Mass every Sunday, and it's true that I'm used to seeing a somewhat older crowd there."

"You are the saints"

The vigil opened with a program of music and a dramatic performance, In the Footsteps of the Saints, during which 1,700 young people in historical costumes, representing France's saints and blesseds, processed into the stadium. Joan of Arc and Louis IX led the group on horseback, and the actor portraying St. Louis presented the Holy Father with a replica of the Crown of Thorns. (The Pope had earlier venerated a thorn from the Crown, kept at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, where he celebrated Vespers.)

The procession seemed to bring tears to the Pope's eyes. It was followed by dramatic vignettes from the lives of many French saints, including Thérèse of Lisieux, Bernard of Clairvaux , Jean-Marie Vianney, Catherine Labouré, Bernadette Soubirous, Francis de Sales, Vincent de Paul and Louise de Marillac, and Jean-Baptiste de La Salle.

"You are the saints of France!" Pope Leo told the gathered crowd, as the pageant concluded with fireworks.

A scene from the presentation of the saints of France, depicting some of the early martyrs. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Questioning together

Two young people then gave testimony to their faith and asked the Holy Father questions about their concerns. A pharmacology student named Chloe talked about her work with those in need in the city. She asked how young people might best share their faith with others.

After agreeing that many need to hear the Gospel, the Pope encouraged Chloe and other young people to continue working with those in disadvantaged neighborhoods and to be open to encountering people from diverse backgrounds.

“It is there, in the reality of everyday life, and sometimes in the midst of difficulties, that your faith becomes a vibrant witness to hope,” he said, in a spirit of fraternity with “those who do not share our faith.”

Francois, who comes from a rural area and is involved in scouting, asked the Holy Father how to discern the path to which God calls him. The Pope acknowledged that the problems young people face -- from screen fatigue to worries about the insecurity of the future, climate and financial crises, and "the fragility of human relationships" -- make it difficult to choose. But he encouraged Francois and all young people (especially those considering vocations to the priesthood and religious life) not to dismiss these fears, but to listen to them. These shared concerns are a doorway to solidarity, he explained.

And whichever path they follow, there is the same commitment:

“Commit yourself to the service of peace, which helps us to grow,” the Holy Father replied. Commitment transforms “fears into hope, and complaints into responsible engagement," while "our wounds then find consolation and redemption." ... "That is why now, not with fear but with confidence, and full of joy, we can all say together, following the example of the saints: 'Here I am, Lord!' All together: Here I am, Lord!"

Veneration of the Holy Tunic

Following the testimonies, there was an experience that doesn't happen at soccer matches or rock concerts: the stadium of 80,000 fell silent. With the Holy Father, the young people spent time in silent prayer and veneration before France's second most precious relic, after the Crown of Thorns. The Holy Tunic, said to have been the robe worn by Jesus during his Passion and stained with his blood, was brought to the stadium from its usual place in Argenteuil for a rare public display.

In his meditation, the Pope asked those present to focus on two signs:

“Let us look at the two relics before us,” the Holy Father said, “the tunic and the cross.” He continued by reflecting on these two signs of the Passion: “The cross, an instrument of death, becomes a sign of hope.” The Tunic, which was taken from Jesus, clothes the believer “in the white robe, washed in the blood of the Lamb.” The tunic and the cross, the Pope concluded, “represent us, the Church born from the life of God given to the world."

And a challenge: Choose the good

Closing the vigil with a reflection on the words of St. Paul to Timothy, Pope Leo challenged young people not only to shun the evils they see around them, but also to actively choose the good.

Choosing the good is the proper act of freedom, by which it is realized, refined and matured. To make the right choices, remember this principle: the good gives life; it never takes it away. The good cares for others; it does not take for itself. The good is not simply a nice idea, but the radiant face of love: it is God himself. The virtues that Saint Paul indicates to us as reflections of God’s goodness include justice toward humanity, piety and faith in God, charity toward all, patience toward those who cause our suffering, and gentleness that characterizes those who seek peace with a pure heart.