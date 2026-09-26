How to watch Pope on Sunday at Mass, procession in Lourdes

Viewers in the USA can catch the Mass if you get up early. Otherwise tune in to the candlelight procession.

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For viewers in the United States, the easiest way to follow the Pope's trip to Lourdes on Sunday might be tuning in to the evening candlelight procession, rather than the Mass earlier in the day. For the earlier risers, Mass will be at 4 am Central time (11 am local time). The candlelight procession will be at 2 pm Central (9 pm local time).

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