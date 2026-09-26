Hundreds of thousands line Paris streets to see Pope

"He knows each one of us by name," the Pope recalled. "Nothing about us is hidden from him –— neither our secrets, nor our intentions nor our weaknesses."

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Around 700,000 Catholics gathered along the Paris streets this September 26, 2026, stretching from the city's largest square, the Place de la Concorde, to the Avenue de la Grande Armée, to attend the Mass that Leo XIV began at 3 pm. Among the crowd, which spanned the generations, the faithful interviewed by I.MEDIA spoke of a desire for "communion" and for the Pope to deliver a powerful message on the subject of end-of-life care, just weeks after their nation has legalized euthanasia.

For nearly half an hour, the Pontiff travelled down the Champs-Élysées in the popemobile, cheered on by the huge crowds of exuberantly cheering people.

Some 600,000 had tickets for the massive outdoor liturgy.

SAMEER AL-DOUMY | AFP

The Mass is the last event on the Pope's schedule in Paris. He will now depart by plane for Lourdes and this evening will pray at the grotto where Our Lady appeared to Bernadette. On September 27, he will celebrate Mass in Lourdes and that night participate in the candlelight procession.

Then Monday morning he leaves early for the last stop, Metz.

Here is a full translation of the Pope's homily in Paris:

~

Dear brothers and sisters,

I give thanks to God for the grace of being here with you today, in the Place de la Concorde, to celebrate the Eucharist. It is truly good and pleasant when brothers and sisters dwell together in unity (cf. Ps 133:1) to proclaim God’s greatness. Indeed, I hope that my visit will strengthen you in faith and encourage you to shine forth ever more brightly, by sharing the life, peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“If anyone thirst, let him come to me and drink” (Jn 7:37). Brothers and sisters, in our thirst, we turn toward Christ, the source of living water: water that quenches our thirst and makes life flourish, the water of God’s love “poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us” (Rom 5:5).

The desire for God dwells deep within our hearts, and we cry out with the psalmist: “My soul thirsts for God, for the living God” (Ps 42:2). This is the cry of a humble and passionate heart whose deepest, most existential thirst continues to grow. And it is Jesus Christ, through his Incarnation, who comes to meet every person in the midst of his or her own story, and reveals himself as the true source of living water capable of quenching our thirst. This thirst that dwells in every human heart is not so much a thirst for material things, but a thirst for meaning, for truth and fulfilment. Jesus responds to our profound desire for relationship, for communion with God, in whom the fullness of life forever resides.

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

In the first reading, the prophet Ezekiel saw water flowing out from the Temple and spreading through the desert, purifying and bringing life to everything it touched (cf. Ezek 47:1-2, 8-9, 12). Later, Saint John would see water flowing from the pierced side of Jesus as he gave up his spirit (cf. Jn 19:30-34). Everyone can now drink from this fountain, so as to receive the gift of the Spirit and be born anew, becoming children of God, a new creation.

Brothers and sisters, we must acknowledge that nothing in this world can ever fully satisfy us. When we think that our work is finished at last and our efforts have been rewarded, that inner emptiness often returns, deeper than before. And so, in an attempt to fill it, we may seek new pleasures, want to possess more and more things, or do everything we can to distract ourselves in order to numb that inner restlessness.

Today’s Liturgy of the Word invites us to look into our hearts and ask, what is my deepest thirst? What am I really seeking in life? We all long for happiness, love and fulfilment. But from what source do we seek to quench our thirst? Are we content with material goods, immediate satisfactions, the countless little idols that promise us everything but leave our hearts empty? We have been baptized and received the living water of which the Gospel speaks, but have we truly encountered Christ personally? In essence, the human person is a being of desire, and only God can fill the emptiness within us.

Yes, brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd, leads us, as a shepherd leads his sheep, to the source of happiness and peace. He knows each one of us by name. Nothing about us is hidden from him –— neither our secrets, nor our intentions nor our weaknesses. He searches the depths of our hearts. He gave his life for us and continues to give it to us through the sacraments. He carries the weary and wounded sheep on his shoulders, and gently brings back those who have gone astray. Jesus reveals God’s unconditional love for us. In his eyes, none of us is merely a number or an entry in a register, but a unique and irreplaceable person.

Seeing you gathered here, my brothers and sisters, heirs to France’s long and beautiful history of faith, I say to you: drink from the source that is the pierced heart of Jesus. Yes, you thirst for God, for life, for truth, for unity, for peace, for communion and for happiness. You long to rediscover a horizon filled with light and to build a renewed nation upon roots nourished by faith. Do not keep this faith in Jesus Christ to yourselves. Let it overflow, so that those you meet may be refreshed and their thirst satisfied. You are called to bring hope wherever discouragement and spiritual dryness prevail.

Indeed, it is by accepting to live truthfully under the gaze of Jesus that we can be authentic and look honestly at our lives. They are fragile, vulnerable and destined to pass through death; yet they are also wonderful and miraculous, capable of being renewed through our relationships and of opening themselves to true love.

“If any one thirst, let him come to me and drink. He who believes in me, as the scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart shall flow rivers of living water’” (Jn 7:37-38). As we drink from the source that is the heart of Christ, we ourselves become, as Origen wrote, wells, springs and rivers for others (cf. Homily 12, 1, 2-3). Indeed, the believer who drinks from this source also becomes a source of life through their living relationship with Christ, and communicates that same life to others.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI | AFP

Dear brothers and sisters, the living water of the Holy Spirit has been poured out in abundance and continues to bear fruit in the Church through missionaries and witnesses in every culture and among every people. It brings life to all those whom it touches and transforms them, enabling them to bear fruit. This is the holiness of those who worship the true God and generously serve their brothers and sisters in charity. In this beautiful country of France, many have drunk from this living water throughout the centuries and devoted their lives entirely to the good of others: the first martyrs, such as Blandina, Pothinus and Irenaeus; the holy founders and foundresses of religious orders; holy bishops such as Martin and Francis de Sales; and men and women whose hearts were attentive to the needs of others, such as Vincent de Paul, Frédéric Ozanam and Jeanne Jugan, and many others. Even today, there are so many people in your society, in parishes and in every sphere of life, who continue to devote themselves to the cause of life, the family, truth, peace, fraternity and justice.

From this beautiful city of Paris, I pray fervently that the living water of the Holy Spirit may flow throughout France. I think of you, dear families, who, despite the many difficulties you face each day, persevere courageously in your vocation and mission. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the good that is accomplished through you. May the tangible presence of Jesus within you never run dry. I think of you, dear young people: you are today’s Church. How beautiful it is to see your enthusiasm, energy and commitment, and the joy you bring to Christian communities. I think also of you, dear catechumens and newly baptized, who have begun the journey of faith, conversion and Christian initiation. May you bear witness to those around you to the journey you are making, and inspire them to ask themselves questions as well. May the gift of the Holy Spirit make you living witnesses, ready to spread around you a civilization of love.

Brothers and sisters, let us turn to the Mother of God, Fountian of Salvation, who guides us toward her Son, the author of every grace. Through her free and trusting “yes”, she became the humble vessel, chosen by God, in which the Father’s love took flesh and gave itself to the world.