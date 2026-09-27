Pope makes appeal for October “close to my heart”

I greet with affection all of you who have taken part in this Eucharistic celebration . Thank you for being here. I also extend my greeting to those who are following the celebration from afar, especially the sick.

We will now pray the Angelus together, that simple and beautiful prayer which helps us each day to live in faithful obedience to God’s will, following the example of the Virgin Mary.

Before we do so, I would like to make an appeal that is particularly close to my heart, here in this place. It was here that the Immaculate Virgin appeared to Saint Bernadette with the rosary and, as it were, guided her in prayer. For this reason, today I invite all the faithful and all Christian communities to pray the holy Rosary throughout the coming month of October, with the particular intention that wars may cease and that peace may be established among peoples in conflict. Let us accompany this prayer with concrete acts of penance and mercy, committing ourselves always to fostering dialogue and reconciliation.