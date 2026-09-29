Here are the four offices of St. Michael the Archangel

According to Scripture and tradition, St. Michael the Archangel has been entrusted with four offices, or duties.

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St. Michael the Archangel is the most widely known angel in Christianity, as he is frequently depicted in art and many continue to pray for his intercession against demonic spirits.

He is also found in a variety of places in the Bible, in both the New and Old Testaments. With all of what we know about him, theologians and saints have summarized his duties as four offices, which have been given to him from God.

1 Fight against Satan

The first office given to St. Michael is to combat Satan and his minions. This office is derived from the book of Revelation, where St. Michael is depicted as warring against Satan.

2 Rescuing souls from the power of the enemy

This office is connected to the first, and is again drawn from the book of Revelation and from a long tradition of invoking his intercession against demonic powers, such as by praying the St. Michael Prayer.

3 Champion of the People of God

The third office is related to how the Israelites saw St. Michael as their primary protector. The Catholic Church then carried on this patronage and recognized his protection of all Christians, too.

4 Bringing souls to judgment after death

This role of St. Michael is further confirmed in the offertory chant sung during a traditional Requiem Mass:

O Lord Jesus Christ, King of glory,

deliver the souls of all the faithful departed

from the pains of hell and from the bottomless pit:

deliver them from the lion’s mouth,

that hell swallow them not up,

that they fall not into darkness,

but let the standard-bearer holy Michael

lead them into that holy light:

Which Thou didst promise of old to Abraham and to his seed.