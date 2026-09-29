So, there were many signs, many expressions, many symbols throughout the four days. And personally, I felt very blessed myself to have the privilege to visit France ...

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Pope Leo returned to Rome on the evening of September 28, completing his four-day apostolic journey to France.

Speaking with journalists in the traditional in-flight press conference, he described the time as "filled with many blessings":

The four days were literally filled with many blessings. Almost miracles, I would say, especially the time at Lourdes, walking with, accompanying so many people who are sick and suffering and seeing how the grace of God's presence manifested in many different ways, touches people's hearts, transforms their lives, and, to use an expression that I mentioned there, restores dignity to the sick, the elderly, those who in some parts of society are discarded. So, there were many signs, many expressions, many symbols throughout the four days. And personally, I felt very blessed myself to have the privilege to visit France to encourage especially young people who are obviously searching for something. It was so apparent at the stadium, the evening with 80,000 young people gathered together from around France and their enthusiasm and their joy and the sense of hope that they offered, but especially I think that they received and will be able to share with others.

You can read a full, working transcript/translation of the press conference at VaticanNews. The Holy Father addressed questions ranging from AI destroying humanity, to war (specifically Russia/Ukraine), to defending human life and speaking about human dignity to the world of politics (specifically in defending the ill and elderly from euthanasia).

You can see summaries of his talks and many other features at Aleteia here. These include an interview with the 13-year-old "Bernadette" who wowed the world with her song; the six boys with Down syndrome who served the papal Mass; and some of the unexpected changes a papal visit made to the streets of Paris. There's also his comments on liturgy (unity over personal preferences) and his take on why France has so many new Catholics. Finally, what happened to two students who got in trouble because of the Pope.

For the most visually stunning moments of the trip, we point you to the vigil with young people in Paris and the candlelight procession in Lourdes.

We also suggest some particular highlights: