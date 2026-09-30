Did you know that St. Thérèse died today, September 30?

While celebrated on October 1 each year, the Little Flower died at 7:20 PM on September 30, after being bedridden for several weeks.

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It is the custom of the Catholic Church to commemorate a saint on the day of their death, marking their entry into Heaven. However, the Church has had to make exceptions to that rule, as there are thousands of saints and many of them died on the same day on the calendar.

Such was the case with St. Thérèse of Lisieux, one of the most popular saints of modern times. She died on September 30, which is the feast of St. Jerome, a Doctor of the Church.

Initially her feast was moved to October 3, but then moved back to October 1, so that her celebration could be as close as possible to her actual date of death.

Final words on September 30th

St. Thérèse had been suffering from tuberculosis for quite some time, but it became even worse during the summer of 1897. She was brought into the infirmary in July and by August, she was unable to receive Holy Communion.

In fact, she was unable to receive Holy Communion from August 16 - September 30. Prior to that she received Extreme Unction on July 30 and knew that this was to be her last sojourn on earth.

In the morning she woke up and look to the statue of the Virgin Mary and said:

Oh! with what fervor I have prayed to her!...And yet it has been pure agony, without a

ray of consolation...Earth's air is failing me: when shall I breathe the air of Heaven?

The suffering she endured was quite difficult and without the Eucharist, she longed to be united with her Spouse.

Later in the afternoon she had the strength to sit-up in her bed and said to the Mother Prioress:

Dear Mother, the chalice is full to overflowing! I could never have believed that it was possible to suffer so intensely...I can only explain it by my extreme desire to save souls.

She looked again at the statue of the Virgin saying, "O thou who camest to smile on me in the morn of my life, come once again and smile, Mother, for now it is eventide!"

Then seven o'clock came and it wouldn't be long until she breathed her last. She asked, "Mother, is it not the agony? . . . am I not going to die?"

When the moment came for her to leave this world, she looked at her crucifix and said her final words:

Oh!...I love Him!...My God, I ...Love...Thee!

She then departed from earth and was lifted up to Heaven to be with her Beloved.