New film a catalyst to increase Eucharistic Adoration

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“When they understand that they want more – to go to Mass and adore Him and listen to Him - that’s where Eucharistic Adoration comes in,” explains Deacon Steve Greco, executive producer of the new docudrama Adore Him.

Adore Him releases in theaters nationwide October 4-8 and follows on the heels of the record-breaking and Gabriel Award-winning film Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist, also produced by Deacon Greco.

An invitation into the presence of God

The film website explains that Adore Him “invites you to enter the very presence of God” -- a pretty tall order for a film! But Deacon Greco has high hopes for the documentary, which he says picks up where Jesus Thirsts left off. Jesus Thirsts explores why the Church believes in the True Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and focuses on the Mass, while Adore Him shows how the Eucharist has transformed so many people’s lives.

After viewing the first film, someone might say, “Now I believe … now what do I do?” Adore Him, Deacon Greco says, answers that question.

While some surveys have shown that as many as 70% of Catholics don’t understand the True Presence, Greco says that this film is for them. “We want them to understand how much Jesus loves them through the Eucharist.”

Greco is passionate about the impact of going to Eucharistic Adoration. So many people think they need to bring lots of things to do if they attend a Holy Hour, but Greco says that what he does the most in Adoration is listen.

“When we listen to what God has to say to us in Adoration,” he explains, “he will fill us with his Holy Spirit and then he may also have specific things that he wants us to do out in the world. I believe that the Church will be transformed when we learn how to listen."

A catalyst for increased adoration of the Lord

“My hope is that the Church discovers Jesus like never before and knows that he’s there and He wants to show us His love and shower us with blessings; He wants us to listen to Him," the deacon said.

In speaking of the mission of the film, Greco references Jesus’ words from the Gospel: “I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!

Deacon Greco says he believes this film can be a catalyst for increased love and adoration of the Lord. Adore Him will first play in theaters and then eventually will be available for parishes to rent for screenings.

Deacon Greco’s vision is for Eucharistic Adoration to be made available more and more frequently - “our goal is 24/7.” He also hopes for a resurgence in events like Eucharistic processions, such as the one led by Archbishop Gomez through Hollywood recently.