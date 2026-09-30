Armed conflict never solves problems but only worsens them, leaving in its wake a trail of death, destruction, and resentment.

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As hostilities have intensified in the last few days in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, Pope Leo made an appeal for peace.

At the end of the general audience this September 30, he said:

I am following with deep concern the situation in Tigray and in the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, where hostilities have once again broken out. I extend my heartfelt plea to all parties to choose the path of dialogue. Armed conflict never solves problems but only worsens them, leaving in its wake a trail of death, destruction, and resentment. Only honest engagement can lay the foundations for lasting peace. It is my fervent hope that the international community will offer its generous and timely contribution, to ensuring that all humanitarian aid be provided to those in need.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its allies are at war with the federal government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The hostilities have brought an end to a 2022 peace agreement, the Pretoria Agreement, which was already fragile.

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The region continues to be one of the most devastated on the planet: in previous episodes from 2020 to 2022, hundreds of thousands of people were killed and millions displaced.