White Sox get a papal blessing … and a good lesson

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On Tuesday, September 29, 2026, the Chicago White Sox posted photos of a letter that had just arrived at Rate Field from Pope Leo. “Earlier today, a letter from Pope Leo XIV arrived at Rate Field. Go White Sox!” the team wrote. That night they defeated the Houston Astros 6-3 in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

The timing was perfect to create a media swirl about the possible effects of Pope Leo's blessing on his home team's win. In fact, only four days earlier, on the papal play to Paris, NBC’s Claudio Lavange had asked the Chicago-born pope whether he had anything to do with the White Sox’s improbable playoff opportunity after consecutive 100-loss seasons.

“Holy Father, I’m sure you’re pretty aware that last night the Chicago White Sox made the playoffs. Two years ago, they had the worst record in baseball history ..." -- at this point Pope Leo interjected "two years in a row," showing how painfully aware he is of his team's losses.

Some are "calling this a miracle. Do you have anything to do with that?" the reporter continued.

The Pope, continuing his firm handshake with the reporter, broke into laughter at the question, and replied simply, "No comment.” As the whole media pool burst in laughter on the plane, Pope Leo added with a mischievous smile, “Great things happen in Chicago.”

Team unity

Of course, the White Sox are quick to relish in their famous fan. The night of the big win, the club ventured to post a picture of Leo with a huge grin and big thumbs-up, and described the picture as how the Pope is feeling right now -- with a "probably" added to the caption.

The post is one of a handful of ways they've turned Leo's loyalty into a great moment for whole team.

A bigger message

While Pope Leo is happy to have a bit of fun with his well known reputation as a big sports fan, he actually consistently has a much deeper point to make about the value of sports -- beyond wins and losses and even beyond possible miracles.

The deeper point he consistently makes is more lasting: Sport is one of the best ways we have to bring people together.

For example, he said in the letter Life in Abundance, “Sporting competitions can also play an important role in fostering unity among people … It does not divide, but brings people together; it does not focus solely on the result, but values the journey; it does not idolize performance, but recognizes the dignity of those who play.”

As it turns out, the Pope's letter and papal blessing for the White Sox was actually a response to the White Sox hosting a “Pope Night” on August 11. The Chicago White Sox gave away a replica of the Holy Father’s mitre, and had other pope-themed events in recognition of their most famous fan.

Here is what the Pope wrote:

To Mr Jerry Reinsdorf

Chairman of the Chicago White Sox I was pleased to receive the kind letter that you sent following the game that took place at Rate Field on August 11, 2026. I am most grateful for this thoughtful gesture. As I have noted, “sport can truly become a school of life, where we can learn that abundance does not come from victory at any cost, but from sharing, from respecting others and from the joy of walking together” (Letter Life in Abundance, 6 February 2026). In this spirit, it is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people, and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace. With these sentiments, I willingly invoke the Almighty’s abundant blessings upon you and your loved ones. From the Vatican, 9 September 2026 Leo PP. XIV

Pope Leo speaks highly of sports as a way to communicate across divisions, whatever those divisions might be.

“Sport speaks a language everyone understands. It can transform division into inclusion, conflict into encounter. … Playing fields can become places where social wounds are healed.”