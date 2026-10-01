Pope Leo’s prayer for October: Mental health

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Pope Leo's prayer intention for the month of October turns attention to the issue of mental health. The Holy Father invites the faithful to pray "that we may learn to welcome and integrate care for mental health into the life and ministry of our communities and of the whole Church."

One in every seven people in the world lives today with a mental health condition, often in silence and marked by stigma and loneliness.

Through the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network — with the Pray with the Pope campaign — the Holy Father invites the faithful and people of good will to pray that the Church may become an open house, able to accompany without judging and without casting aside anyone who bears a mental health condition.

Holding a holy card of Saint Dymphna — patroness of people suffering from mental disorders, anxiety and depression, and also of mental health professionals — Leo XIV begins his prayer in the Pope Video this month by addressing the “God of life”, who knows the innermost depths of the human heart and those “silent wounds” that so often go unseen by anyone.

A reality affecting more than a billion people

The Pope's intention responds to a reality confirmed by international data. According to the Mental Health Atlas 2024 of the World Health Organization (WHO), presented in September 2025, more than a billion people worldwide live with a mental health condition.

Despite this, global public spending on mental health continues to represent barely 2% of the health budget, a figure that has not changed since 2017. The global average of mental health professionals is only 13 per 100,000 inhabitants, with enormous inequalities between countries: high-income countries devote $65 per person annually to this area, compared with just a few cents in low-income countries.

Mental health ministry in dioceses

The international director of the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, Father Cristóbal Fones, SJ, reflects on the meaning of this intention: “So many people around us have suffered or are suffering from a mental illness: people who, on more than one occasion, have been unable to express it, who have felt judged, misunderstood and without hope. That is why, as a Church, we come together to open our hearts to this reality and to pray together, throughout this entire month, for all of them and also for those who accompany them”.

The Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network recalls that numerous ecclesial institutions already accompany this reality: mental health ministries—such as the International Association of Catholic Mental Health Ministers—Catholic universities, support and recovery groups, parishes and communities of support.

“In a world where individuals can easily feel forgotten and overlooked, we have a God who truly sees us and knows us”, said Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix in Arizona (United States).

In December 2022 he founded the trailblazing Diocesan Office of Mental Health Ministry, one of the first of its kind in the nation, which has drawn international attention, including from the Vatican. “Catholic mental health ministry is not about diagnosing, prescribing, or treating. We accompany those walking a difficult road and help them encounter their God-given dignity,” he explained. “This ministry is about loving and accompaniment.”

“We cannot do it alone”

Pope Leo XIV has also directly addressed the challenges faced particularly by young people in regard to mental health. During the Prayer Vigil with young people in Barcelona, on June 9, 2026, in response to a young woman who had shared her experience with depression, the Pontiff observed that it is important to become aware of how mental health is increasingly threatened in the context of societies that consider themselves advanced, and warned that this is a sign that something is profoundly wrong with a certain idea of progress that subjects people to pressures, expectations and tensions that compromise “fundamental balances”. Later, reflecting on pain and extreme loneliness, the Pope stated: "We cannot do it alone."

Pray with the Pope

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God of life,

You know the innermost depths of our hearts—

the light and shadows within us,

the silent wounds that sometimes no one sees.

Today we bring before you our brothers and sisters

who struggle with challenges to their mental health,

who suffer in solitude with anxiety, depression, or any other mental illness.

You call them by name, with tenderness,

and in You they find dignity and hope.

Forgive us for the times we have looked the other way,

feeding the stigma and discrimination of persons with mental illnesses.

May your Church be an open house,

a safe space where everyone has a place—

a community that accompanies and never excludes,

that listens without judging and draws near without fear.

We pray to you, Lord, for those who care:

professionals, family members, volunteers—

men and women who, with patience and love,

build bridges of understanding and comfort.

Give them strength and compassion to sustain others.

Send your Spirit upon us,

that we may learn to welcome and integrate care for mental health

into the life and ministry of our communities and of the whole Church,

and thus become a living sign of your mercy,

which never abandons and always restores.