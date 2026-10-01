TODAY: Join the Pope and start October with the Rosary

October is traditionally held as the month of the Rosary, given that on October 7, we celebrate the Our Lady of the Rosary.
For both of his Octobers as pope, Leo XIV has made a special appeal to make this month a time to begin or renew our devotion to the Rosary, prayed especially for the intention of peace.
This year, the appeal came from Lourdes:
I would like to make an appeal that is particularly close to my heart, here in this place. It was here that the Immaculate Virgin appeared to Saint Bernadette with the rosary and, as it were, guided her in prayer. For this reason, today I invite all the faithful and all Christian communities to pray the holy Rosary throughout the coming month of October, with the particular intention that wars may cease and that peace may be established among peoples in conflict.
And what better way to start the month than praying the Rosary along with Pope Leo?
Tune in at the Vatican web site starting at 6 pm (noon EST) and join the Holy Father in this beloved prayer.
Then, consider how you can make the Rosary a daily habit this month, or if you already pray the Rosary, how you can go deeper in this form of meditation.
Check out our ample archives on the Rosary for many ideas here.