Does the Jubilee Year of St. Francis end on October 4?

The short answer is no. The special Jubilee Year of St. Francis promulgated by Pope Leo XIV extends all the way into early 2027.

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While October 4 marks the pinnacle feast honoring the 800th anniversary of St. Francis' death, the special Jubilee Year that was promulgated by Pope Leo XIV in January does not end on that date.

In fact, it even goes past January 1, 2027, and continues for a few weeks after.

Officially the Franciscan Jubilee Year runs from January 10, 2026, through January 10, 2027. What this means is that there is still plenty of time to take part in the festivities surrounding the life of St. Francis, as well as to gain a plenary indulgence.

Plenary Indulgence during the Jubilee Year of St. Francis





To gain such an indulgence, the following conditions must be met:

Sacramental confession to be in God's grace (in the eight days before or after);

Participation in Mass and Eucharistic Communion;

To visit in the form of a pilgrimage any Franciscan conventual church or place of worship dedicated to St. Francis anywhere in the world, where one renews one's profession of faith, through the recitation of the Creed, to reaffirm one's Christian identity;

The recitation of the Lord's Prayer, to reaffirm the dignity of children of God, received in Baptism;

To pray for the intentions of the Holy Father, to reaffirm belonging to the Church, whose foundation and visible center of unity is the Roman Pontiff.

The Order of Friars Minor hopes that during this year "the shining example of St. Francis, who knew how to make himself poor and humble in order to be true alter Christus on earth, [will] inspire our hearts to live with authentic Christian charity towards our neighbor and with sincere longings for concord and peace among peoples. Following in the footsteps of the Poverello of Assisi, let us transform the hope that made us pilgrims during the Holy Year into fervor and zeal of effective charity."