The annual Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage, now in its fourth year, drew an estimated 3,000 people to Washington, DC, and thousands more joined via livestream.
The event, held on September 26, is "a sign of the vibrance and life of the Church in the United States," said Fr. Patrick Briscoe, Promoter General for Social Communication of the Order of Preachers, and a host of the Godsplaining podcast.
"To have so many of the faithful — young people, families, people from all walks of life — gathered days after the beatification of Blessed Fulton Sheen was an extraordinary grace!" he continued. "Every year pilgrims testify to the extraordinary work of God and share the impact of the friars and sisters in their spiritual lives. It is a joy to meet many converts and people who have returned to the faith through Dominican preaching.”
The pilgrimage includes a nine-month novena as a lead-up to the special day, helping devotees to incorporate a true conversion into their daily lives.
For 2026, the friars also had a design competition, with two winners chosen (one by the pilgrims and one by the friars). The winning designs are available for sale on the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage merchandise site.
The date is already set for 2027: September 25. Find out more here.