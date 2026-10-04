New comic marks St. Francis’ Jubilee Year in a bold way

In response to Pope Leo XIV's decree marking the 800th anniversary of St. Francis' death, Voyage Publishing's "Francis: Herald of the Great King" challenges readers of all ages to live radical lives for Christ.

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Like many Catholics, I have long fostered a deep fascination with St. Francis of Assisi, the 13th-century son of a wealthy cloth merchant who forsook power, comfort, and riches to embrace poverty, chastity, and to fulfill God's call to rebuild his Church.

Often, I'm saddened when I encounter a tame depiction of St. Francis, one similar to the quaint garden statues that commonly represent him. So, you can imagine my delight when I got to check out Voyage Comic's latest release "Francis: Herald of the Great King," because it opens with Francis dressed as a soldier in a suit of armor, wielding a sword. The comic goes on to hit all the key elements of Francis' life, from his powerful dreams that sparked his conversion, to his life-changing encounter with a leper, to Jesus speaking to him in a broken down chapel and asking him to "rebuild my house."

"My kids will love this!" I thought as simple, meaningful lessons filled my mind -- comprehension questions about the text and many spiritual reflection talking points. At first, I was on the fence about the use of the antiquated word "herald" in the title. I would have preferred "messenger." But then I just added it to my kids' vocabulary list along with "chivalrous" and "squire."

Courtesy of Voyage Comics

My younger five sons, ages 8 to 16, had a hard time patiently taking turns with the full-color, 44-page graphic novel. They offered lots of high praise. "This is all hand-drawn," my budding artist noticed right away. "It's too good to be AI!" He hates artificial intelligence. He especially hates comic books created by AI (something Voyage Publishing has promised never to use).

My college-age sons who both attend Franciscan University were also impressed. One suggested buying copies to spread around campus because "in a few minutes, this comic taught me more about St. Francis than I had learned in years." This sophomore "Frannie" student made a good point, and I totally agree with him.

Courtesy of Voyage Comics

But "Francis: Herald of the Great King" is far more than a colorfully sketched biography; the graphic novel, which was developed with a team of Franciscan advisors, including Fr. Paschal Mary, MFVA of EWTN, hones in on St. Francis' timeless spiritual message. This message is at the heart of the comic and is eloquently summed up by the author and founder of Voyage Publishing (Aleteia's Philip Kosloski) in the book's afterword:

"God may not be calling us to strip our clothes off in the town square (as Francis did), but he certainly may be calling us to let go of those things that we are attached to in this life, whether it is video games, YouTube videos, or even social media," Kosloski hits his message home. "St. Francis challenges us to be a 'fool' (for Christ), and to do something that is against what our modern culture expects of us."

This radical message of self-denial, holiness, and service to Christ is one that Pope Leo XIV has promulgated by marking 2026 a Jubilee year in honor of the 800th anniversary of St. Francis' death in 1226. Catholics can obtain plenary indulgences with the usual requirements along with participating in pilgrimages to Franciscan churches or uniting spiritually if they are unable to travel.

So, be sure to check out "Francis: Herald of the Great King" (44 pages), a one-of-a-kind comic that carries a priestly Nihil Obstat and a bishop's Imprimatur. It is available now at Voyage Comics and Publishing.

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Prayer of Pope Leo XIV to St. Francis in honor of his Jubilee Year: