Pope praises kids who prayed Rosary with him

Pope Leo noted how he is again asking everyone to dedicate this month of October to pray the Rosary every day for peace.
Speaking after the midday Angelus on this October 4, he recalled how the month started at the feet of Our Lady in the Vatican Gardens, with the Pope surrounded by hundreds of energetic -- and prayerful -- children.
The Pope said:
Last Sunday, in Lourdes, I invited everyone to pray the Rosary during this month of October, with the special intention that wars may cease and peace may be built. Among the first to do so were the children, and they are continuing to do so: from 1 to 7 October, “Aid to the Church in Need” is promoting “A Million Children Praying the Rosary” initiative for peace and unity in the world.
I wholeheartedly thank all the boys and girls who are joining in this prayer in so many parts of the world. Let us all follow their example, invoking the intercession of the Virgin Mary so that peoples may be freed from the scourge of war.
In particular, let us pray for the Holy Land and for the innocent victims of violence.
The Vatican event included the Rosary in several languages, including Arabic in the mystery devoted to praying for Syria and Lebanon, and Urdu, for the mystery focused on the intention of Pakistan. Other intentions included Venezuela, Cuba, South Sudan, and Ukraine.
You can register to show your family or parish on the Aid to the Church in Need map here.
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