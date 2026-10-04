St. Francis, Our Lady, and today’s Gospel: Pope’s thoughts

As we celebrate the Franciscan Jubilee Year, therefore, let us perseveringly ask for the gift of peace and sincerely commit ourselves to building harmony among peoples.

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Before praying the midday Angelus this October 4, Pope Leo XIV reflected on the Gospel in connection with the saint celebrated today, Francis of Assisi, and also invited the faithful to join in a traditional prayer to Our Lady prayed on the first Sunday of October.

The devotion to Our Lady of the Rosary at Pompeii traces to Blessed Bartolo Longo, who converted from satanism and became, as John Paul II said at his beatification, “a man of Mary.” Pope Leo canonized him last year.

A special prayer is said twice a year at Pompeii, telling her, “O Queen … We shall not leave You until You have blessed us.”

May 8 was chosen because it was the feast day of the Apparition of St. Michael the Archangel on Mount Gargano in Puglia, Blessed Longo’s region of origin. The other date is the first Sunday of October, month of the Rosary.

Pope Leo's reflection on this feast of St. Francis and first Sunday of October tied it all together with the Gospel.

Read a translation of his brief reflection here:

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Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

The Gospel parable proclaimed in this Sunday’s Liturgy speaks of Jesus’ life and sheds light on the meaning of his mission (cf. Mt 21:33-43). He is the Son of God sent into the world, yet he is rejected by the very people who should have welcomed him with open arms. The One who came to bring salvation is condemned; the One who wishes to give life is put to death. While this leads us to reflect on the many cruelties that plague the world and the history of peoples, Christ’s teaching reveals the ever-greater mercy of his Father.

Indeed, the violent rejection does not thwart God’s will; in his infinite justice, he transforms evil into redemption: “The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone” (Mt 21:42; cf. Ps 118:22). Jesus himself recalls these words from the Psalm, which celebrates the marvelous work done by the Lord: it is precisely what was cast aside that becomes the foundation that sustains everything. This is how the Almighty guides history, coming to our aid in all our falls: God never discards our lives!

According to the image used in the parable, the vineyard to be cultivated with justice is the Church, which we build up or damage through our choices. In this regard, today — on the eighth centenary of his death — I wish to recall a laborer who worked with great fruitfulness in the Lord’s vineyard: Saint Francis of Assisi, whom Jesus himself asked to repair his Church. Inspired by the Crucified One, Francis first and foremost built his own life upon the foundation of Christ, sharing in his poverty, joy and sufferings, even to the point of receiving the mystical sign of the stigmata. A man of fervent prayer, full of charity toward all, he was an example to the first friars who shared his asceticism as an authentic condition for the reform of the Church. Saint Francis repaired the Church by virtue of his faith in the Lord Jesus, healing the rifts of discord through the witness of fraternal love.

Dear friends, the charism of Saint Francis continues to bear fruit even today, after eight centuries. This is attested to, not only by the great and vibrant Franciscan family but also by the many gifts that his spiritual legacy bestows upon the People of God. As we celebrate the Franciscan Jubilee Year, therefore, let us perseveringly ask for the gift of peace and sincerely commit ourselves to building harmony among peoples.

May the intercession of Mary Most Holy, our Mother, always accompany us in this work. To her we now turn, spiritually united with the faithful gathered at the Shrine of Pompeii to offer the Supplication to the Virgin of the Holy Rosary.

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The text of the prayer is below: