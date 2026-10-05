The saint that is behind St. Faustina’s name

St. Faustina would seem to bear a unique name, and yet she is likely named after a Roman saint of the 6th century.

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Unlike the name Teresa, which is shared by a number of saints over the centuries, the name Faustina is currently possessed by only one saint in the history of the Catholic Church.

Yet, while St. Faustina's name might be unique, it is actually based on the name of a different saint who lived in the 6th century.

Her name is taken from a Roman saint named Faustus, as the Marian Fathers explain on their website. "It is likely that she was named after St. Faustus, whose feast day is February 15."

Who is St. Faustus?

There are many "Faustus" saints in the Roman Martyrology, but this one was a Benedictine abbot, who may even have been a direct disciple of St. Benedict himself.

The McClintock and Strong Cyclopedia explains that he "was one of the Benedictine monks who came with St. Maurus to France, A.D. 543, and assisted in founding the first monastery of his order in that country ... In 585, after the death of Maurus, he returned to Italy, and became an inmate of the monastery of Lateran at Rome, where, at the instance of his brother monks, he wrote a life of St. Maurus."

"Fortunate one"

St. Faustina was given her new name when she received the habit and veil of the order of Sisters of the Order of Mercy, and so it would likely have been her superior who gave her the name.

It is also recorded in the authorized biography of St. Faustina by Sr. Sophia Michalenko that "The name Faustina means the fortunate, happy, or blessed one."

It's certainly possible that when giving the name of Faustina, both the saint and the meaning of the name were taken into consideration.