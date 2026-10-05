Bartolo Longo was canonized by Pope Leo just after his feast day in 2025. It was on October 5, 1926, that he entered eternity at age 85.

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October 5 is the feast day of St. Bartolo Longo, and in 2026, it's a special commemoration. It is his first feast day after Pope Leo canonized him on October 19, 2025. And it is the 100th anniversary of his death.

Below is a biography of St. Bartolo, by Meg Hunter-Kilmer:

Besides being linked to Pope Leo by his canonization, the saint is also connected to our current pontiff through Our Lady of Pompeii.

Yesterday, October 4, Pope Leo invited the faithful to pray the special supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii.

The feast of Our Lady of Pompeii is May 8, and the feast of Bartolo Longo is October 5. The Supplication -- the special prayer -- is solemnly prayed at the Shrine on May 8 and the first Sunday of October, which is always close to Bartolo's feast.

And this is where Pope Leo comes in. May 8, you'll recall, was the day he was elected to the Chair of Peter. He was aware that it was also Pompeii day, as he showed in his very first words as Pope:

Today is the day of the Supplicatio [Plea] to Our Lady of Pompei. Our blessed mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close to us, she always wants to help us with her intercession and her love. So let us pray together for this mission, and for all of the Church, and for peace in the world. We ask for this special grace from Mary, our Mother.

Concluding his reflections at the midday-Angelus yesterday, the Pope said:

May the intercession of Mary Most Holy, our Mother, always accompany us in this work. To her we now turn, spiritually united with the faithful gathered at the Shrine of Pompeii to offer the Supplication to the Virgin of the Holy Rosary.

Benedict XVI