The Catholic tradition teaches that human beings are called to share in God’s own life. This is not metaphor, and it is not the same as becoming God.

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The word sounds extreme. Divinization — or, in the Greek theological tradition, theosis — is the claim that human beings are called not just to obey God, or to know God from a distance, or to be rewarded by God after death, but to participate in God’s own life. To become, in some real sense, divine.

It is one of the most ancient and consistent claims in Christian theology, and perhaps one of the least understood in contemporary Catholic life. The patristic formula states it with a boldness that is typical of the Church Fathers: “God became human so that humans might become God” — a line that appears, in various forms, in Irenaeus, Athanasius, Augustine, and even Thomas Aquinas. The Second Letter of Peter puts it in scriptural terms: We are called to become “partakers of the divine nature” (2 Pet 1:4). The question is what this actually means — and, importantly, what it does not mean.

What theosis is not

This first clarification is perhaps the most important. Divinization does not mean that the human being becomes God by nature. God alone is God by nature — uncreated, infinite, self-subsisting, the source of all being. No creature can become that. The distinction between Creator and creature is not dissolved by grace; it is, if anything, clarified. What is given in divinization is not identity with God but participation in God — a real sharing in the divine life, communicated as gift, received as grace, never possessed as a right or an achievement.

The Eastern Christian tradition, which has developed the theology of theosis with particular richness, speaks of the distinction between God’s essence and God’s energies. The divine essence remains forever inaccessible to creatures. But God’s energies — his life, his love, his light, his goodness as they radiate outward in self-gift — these can be genuinely shared. The human being who is divinized does not cease to be human. He or she becomes more fully human, elevated into a mode of existence that natural human powers could never reach.



The Greek word is ἐνέργειαι (energeiai) — literally “activities” or “operations,” not forces or vibrations in any cosmic or New Age sense. In the theology of Saint Gregory Palamas, they are God himself acting outward, not something God produces and then detaches from himself. To participate in the divine energies is to encounter God genuinely present and giving himself — not a product of God, but God in the act of self-gift.

What Aquinas says

Thomas Aquinas, drawing on the patristic tradition and integrating it into his own theological-Aristotelian synthesis, locates divinization in the doctrine of grace. Grace, for Aquinas, is not a divine favor granted from outside — a legal pardon, a record cleared. It is a real participation in the divine nature, a quality infused into the soul that elevates it above its natural capacity and orders it toward an end — the beatific vision, the direct knowledge and love of God — that no creature could attain by its own power.

As Fr. Gregory Pine, O.P., explains in his lecture on Aquinas and theosis delivered at Duke University in October 2025 and available through the Thomistic Institute, this transformation is real, not metaphorical. By grace and the sacraments, Christians genuinely come to share in God’s own life — growing into intimate communion with the Triune God through Christ, in whom this transformation is perfectly realized. The Incarnation is the hinge of the whole argument: in Christ, the divine and human natures are united in one person without confusion and without separation. What happens in Christ is the pattern for what grace does in the Christian: not a fusion that destroys the creature, but a union that perfects it.

The theological term for this elevated principle of action is sanctifying grace — the grace that makes the soul holy, that transforms it from within, that gives it what Aquinas calls a participatio divinae naturae, a participation in the divine nature. This is not something added to the person from outside, like a coat put on over ordinary clothes. It is a transformation of the person’s deepest principle of existence, orienting the whole of their being toward God as their proper end.

How it looks in a human being

Divinization is not an experience that announces itself. The mystical tradition — from Augustine’s Confessions to John of the Cross’s Dark Night of the Soul to Thérèse of Lisieux’s little way — suggests that the deepest transformations of grace are often hidden, even from the person undergoing them. What becomes visible, over time, are the fruits: a charity that exceeds what natural affection could sustain, a patience in suffering that has no merely human explanation, a freedom from the self-preoccupation that afflicts most human lives, a capacity for joy that does not depend on circumstances.

The saints are the clearest, most legible instances of divinization. What makes a saint recognizable — the quality that strikes those who encounter them as something genuinely other — is a humanity that has been elevated beyond itself without being destroyed. The person is more themselves, more particular, more alive, not less. Divinization does not produce a generic holiness. It produces Francis of Assisi, Catherine of Siena, Thomas More, Josephine Bakhita — each irreducibly themselves, each bearing the unmistakable mark of a specific human life transformed by grace from within.

The sacraments as the ordinary path

The ordinary means by which this transformation is communicated are the sacraments. Baptism is the beginning — the infusion of sanctifying grace, the implanting of the theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity, the incorporation into the Body of Christ. The Eucharist is the ongoing nourishment of this life: the reception of the Body and Blood of Christ, in which the union between the believer and God is deepened at every celebration. Confession restores what sin has damaged. Confirmation strengthens. The whole sacramental economy is, in this horizon, a sustained program of divinization — the Church’s ordinary way of making theosis available to ordinary people in ordinary lives.

This is why, for Aquinas and for the tradition that follows him, sacramental life is not a set of obligations or a checklist of religious duties. It is the structure of a transformation. As Fr. Pine argues, drawing on Aquinas, the Christian is not called to admire God from a distance or to follow a moral code derived from divine commands. The Christian is called to participate in the life of the Trinity — to be drawn into the love that the Father and Son share in the Spirit, and to become, by that participation, genuinely more than they could be by nature alone.