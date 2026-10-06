Leo XIV speaks to Koreans in Rome about WYD and peace

Meeting with Korean priests and religious in Rome, Leo XIV urged them to be “artisans of peace” in preparation for the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul.
On a peninsula marked by division and political instability, Korean Catholics must be “men and women of reconciliation” and “artisans of peace,” Pope Leo XIV said. He was addressing a group of Korean priests and consecrated men and women residing in Rome, who visited the Vatican on October 5, 2026. The audience marked the 25th anniversary of the inauguration of the Pontifical Korean College’s headquarters.
The Pope thanked the college community for its service “to the Church in Korea and to the universal Church.” He also made reference to the next World Youth Day (WYD), which will take place in Seoul in 2027.