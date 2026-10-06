Leo XIV convened the October 7–14 gathering to evaluate how families can contribute to evangelization and how the Church can help them.
From October 7 to 14, 2026, the Vatican will host 187 representatives from around the world for a meeting focused on families. The gathering marks the 10th anniversary of Amoris Laetitia, the landmark document Pope Francis dedicated to the family.
Pope Leo XIV called for this week of reflection, conceived as an “evaluation assembly” analyzing the reception of the document, which sparked lively debate when it was published in 2016. The discussions will focus primarily on the reality of families in today’s world and how they can take part in evangelization.