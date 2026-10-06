Pope Leo XIV called for this week of reflection, conceived as an “evaluation assembly” analyzing the reception of the document, which sparked lively debate when it was published in 2016. The discussions will focus primarily on the reality of families in today’s world and how they can take part in evangelization.

From October 7 to 14, 2026, the Vatican will host 187 representatives from around the world for a meeting focused on families. The gathering marks the 10th anniversary of Amoris Laetitia , the landmark document Pope Francis dedicated to the family.

Leo XIV convened the October 7–14 gathering to evaluate how families can contribute to evangelization and how the Church can help them.

The Vatican announced the meeting in March. It will take place in the Paul VI Hall beginning Wednesday. The gathering will use the same venue and methodology as the most recent synodal assembly and is co-organized by the General Secretariat of the Synod. However, it “is not a synod” but an “evaluation assembly,” Jesuit Father Giacomo Costa stressed during a press conference on Friday.

Charged with guiding the discussions, the Italian Jesuit stressed that despite similarities in format, the primary goal is to see how the Francis' apostolic exhortation has been received. He said the result of the meeting will not be measured by the synthesis document it produces, but by “the processes it will set in motion within the Churches.”

Assessing the pastoral fruits

The participants, representing nearly 120 countries, will also be asked to report on the “rapid transformations” that have changed the situation of families around the world since 2016.

Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, said the meeting must take into account “rapid cultural and social changes, which make it increasingly difficult for families to live out and pass on the faith.” She noted that church weddings in Poland have fallen by 45%. In Australia, the percentage of couples who married in a church ceremony fell from 88% to 16% between 1970 and 2024.

Gambino stressed the need to strengthen families, saying that “without families, the Church cannot reinvigorate its Christian roots.”

Asked about the bitter debates that marked the 2014 and 2015 Synods on the Family — particularly possible access to the sacraments for divorced and remarried couples and the issue of same-sex couples — she said all contributions would be heard.

“We shall not seek to erase differences in order to reach a consensus,” Father Costa stressed.

The participants

The Holy See announced the participation of 187 people. They include 11 officials responsible for organizing the meeting, 14 heads and one delegate of Eastern Catholic Churches, 114 presidents of bishops’ conferences, four delegates attending in place of absent presidents, and two representatives of bishops who do not belong to an episcopal conference.

Pope Leo also invited 22 other participants, including representatives from countries with large Catholic populations. Among them are two Chinese bishops. Their bishops’ conference, overseen by the Communist Party, is not recognized by the Vatican. Four of those whom the Holy Father invited are cardinals and bishops from the United States: Cardinal Blase Cupich, Cardinal Robert McElroy, Cardinal Joseph Tobin, and Bishop Daniel Flores.

Twenty-two couples will also participate and will be invited to speak during the meeting. These families come from Ghana, Italy, Canada, Taiwan, Lebanon, Brazil, the United States, Peru, Gabon, Costa Rica, France, and the Philippines.

The participants will be assisted by 67 organizers, 26 theological experts, and 16 facilitators. In all, 229 people will be involved.

The program

The meeting begins October 7 with an “initial session” open to the press. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, and Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary general of the Synod, will speak. Their two Vatican offices prepared the meeting.

Pope Leo XIV will then give an address to open the gathering, followed by a spiritual meditation from British Sister Helen Alford.

The rest of the day will take place behind closed doors and will be devoted to group sharing and methodology. Participants will use the synodal method of “Conversation in the Spirit,” which alternates periods of speaking, prayer, and silence to foster deeper listening.

The following days will focus on five themes chosen for the meeting: “the realities, beauty and challenges of families today” on October 8; “young people and discovering the vocation to marriage” on October 9; “the first years of marriage, a decisive period” on October 10; “life’s difficulties: accompanying and supporting” on October 12; and “Christian families as agents of mission” on October 13.

Each working day will begin with morning prayer, followed by a presentation from a family and two experts. Participants will then work in small groups, whose reflections will be presented during the afternoon plenary session.

A break is scheduled for Sunday, October 11.

Closing Mass with Pope Leo XIV

On the morning of October 14, Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Square. A final session will take place that afternoon. A synthesis report on the meeting will be presented and discussed before the pope delivers his closing address. Father Costa explained that the report, drafted by a commission, will not replace the apostolic exhortation but will give an account of the “what the Assembly has recognized through listening and discernment.”