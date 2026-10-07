3 Different names for the October 7 feast

October 7 has been known by a variety of names through the centuries, each highlighting a different spiritual aspect of the feast.

Copy link Archive article share on :

Among the many feasts celebrated by the Catholic Church during the month of October, the one assigned to the 7th is universally popular.

It is a feast that summarizes the entire month, which is dedicated to the Holy Rosary.

Yet, this feast has also had a variety of names, and each features a different spiritual theme that we can meditate on.

1 Our Lady of the Rosary

The official name of October 7 in the Roman Rite is the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary. It is a day that is meant to remind the faithful of the power of the Rosary and its place as one of the most popular devotional practices of all time, helping Catholics enter into the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

2 Our Lady of Lepanto

The main reason October 7 is tied to the Rosary is because of a naval battle that occurred on October 7, 1571, off the coast of Greece, near Lepanto. Pope Pius V asked everyone to pray the Rosary for protection of Christendom. The European victory over the Turkish naval fleet was credited to praying the Rosary.

3 Our Lady of Victory