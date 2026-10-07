At last, Notre Dame consecrated to Sacred Heart

Somehow, in its 184-year history, the University of Notre Dame never had been formally consecrated to Jesus' Sacred Heart — until now.

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Right in front of Notre Dame’s iconic Golden Dome sits a statue of Jesus’ Sacred Heart. He’s literally at the heart of campus — but somehow, in its 184 years, Our Lady’s university never had been formally consecrated to the Sacred Heart.

Until now.

On September 25, more than 1,000 members of the Notre Dame community and 25 priests gathered with Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to formally consecrate the university, in what student organizers described as a “once-in-a-century” event.

The event began with a Pontifical Sacred Heart Mass at 5:15 p.m., followed by a Eucharistic procession and the formal rite of consecration, with the President’s Office hosting a reception afterward.

Besides Bishop Rhoades, presiders included the university’s President Fr. Bob Dowd, C.S.C.; Fr. Peter McCormick, C.S.C., Vice President of Campus Ministry; Fr. Greg Haake, C.S.C., Vice President of the Office of Mission Engagement and Church Affairs; and Fr. Brian Ching, C.S.C., the Rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Some 1000 students, faculty, and staff filled the Basilica of the Sacred Heart for the occasion.

“Nothing can beat the moment when over a thousand members of the Notre Dame community, kneeling around the Sacred Heart statue on campus, joined Bishop Rhoades in saying the prayer of consecration,” said sophomore Clare Hettich.

Calling it a “poignant and solemn” moment, she said:

It was incredibly inspiring to see how many people got involved in Sacred Heart devotion leading up to the consecration. Holy Cross priests, students serving as dorm spirituality commissioners, Campus Ministry staff members, staff at the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture and the McGrath Institute for Church Life, members of various faith-based clubs on campus, countless attendees of different events, and of course the university administration all came together to bring as many people as possible closer to Jesus’ heart. I also loved witnessing all the ways the university shared its love for Jesus, from offering Sacred Heart prayer cards in the Basilica that were picked up by thousands of visitors on football weekend to consecration table tents throughout the dining hall inviting everyone to the Mass. Reminders of His love were all over the place.

Consecration events

Besides the consecration ceremony itself, many surrounding events took place to honor the occasion, including the following:

Eucharistic Adoration at the university’s basilica on all Fridays leading up to the Consecration

Behold This Heart: The Theology of Consecration to the Sacred Heart, a panel featuring Prof. Jennifer Martin, Prof. John Cavadini, Fr. Kevin Grove, C.S.C., and Prof. Anthony Pagliarini

Letters from the Heart, a service event to write letters and notes to prisoners

A showing of the Sacre Cœur Film

Solemn Candlelight Prayer Vigil, including sung Sacred Heart Night Prayer and Eucharsitic Adoration, the night before the consecration

Students push for consecration

Something powerful about this consecration is that it was a student-led initiative from the start. Luke Fisher, a student who is a member of the Consecration Committee, spearheaded the consecration after getting a class assignment “to suggest a positive change on campus.” Fisher told Aleteia:

We were inspired to do Consecration 2026 by an announcement last autumn when the bishops of the United States announced that they would be consecrating the whole country in honor of America's 250th anniversary. We thought that it was a wonderful idea and wondered if Notre Dame had ever been consecrated to the Sacred Heart before and, when we found out that it hadn't, began asking various priests and institutes if they'd be interested—and received incredible support.

Rev. Gregory Haake, C.S.C., vice president in the Office of Mission Engagement and Church Affairs, explained the concept of consecration and what it means in a news release: