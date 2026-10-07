Holy Land cardinal touched by $1 donation from Africa

It has been three years since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel, but the cardinal says he hasn’t seen significant progress towards peace.

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“I’m sorry to say it, but it seems that we haven’t come very far,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who has been the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem since 2020. He was speaking in an interview with Italian news outlet La Repubblica regarding the situation in the region since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s military response. “In a certain sense, we still haven’t emerged from that day,” he explained.

The cardinal lamented the lack of progress towards peace. He said he still sees little willingness on either side to stop and reflect, or to see the other as a person rather than simply as an enemy. “And this is very hard to watch,” he added.

When asked if he thought this would become the “new normal,” he said that in order to keep that from being the case, “we need something to happen that makes it worthwhile or necessary to change.”

He particularly mentioned the need for leaders who could “help us think” and “open our eyes to what is happening.” Although Israelis and Palestinians are both due to go to the polls soon, he said he wasn’t confident the elections would bring real change.

Deteriorating conditions

Regarding the situation in Gaza, he said that in one sense things are “a little better.” This is mainly because the fighting is no longer as intense as it was before; just a few days ago, though, the cardinal sent condolences after the death of a Christian mother and daughter from a strike.

The humanitarian situation and people’s everyday living conditions, by contrast, are “perhaps even worse than before,” the cardinal said. Winter is coming, and the many displaced people living in tents will face the “enormous problem” of inclement weather. “Reconstruction has not begun,” the cardinal pointed out.

Still, there are signs of hope, such as the reopening of the Catholic parish school in Gaza. “We won’t give up,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said. He said the same determination is present among Christians in the West Bank.