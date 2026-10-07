Need comfort? Pray the Rosary

We all have moments when it seems we need a place of refuge, somewhere to feel comforted and safe. Pope Leo recommends the Rosary.

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Pope Leo, who has repeatedly urged the faithful to pray the Rosary, especially for world peace, had a simple reminder today: Our Lady is a source of comfort.

At the end of the general audience this October 7, the Pope mentioned the feast day celebrated today:

Today’s liturgical commemoration of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Rosary offers me the opportunity to recall the importance of the Holy Rosary, a Marian prayer so dear to the tradition of the Church. I invite you to recite it so that you may experience the comfort of our heavenly Mother, a safe refuge amid life’s difficulties.

Aleteia invites our community to of course heed the Pope's call to pray the Rosary for peace, but also to take advantage of this feast day to grow in your appreciation of this prayer.

Here are some ideas to help: