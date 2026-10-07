Surprise! Jonathan Roumie gets one last day portraying Jesus

After a few emotional goodbyes, 'The Chosen' actor gets to do it all over again. And we're not complaining!

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Jonathan Roumie's latest Instagram post begins with a pretty dramatic:

“This is it. Finally. No, for reals. I think.”

The much-loved star of The Chosen could probably be forgiven for adding that last little caveat. It was just a few weeks ago, the Catholic actor announced that he'd filmed his final scene as Jesus, bringing eight years of playing Christ in the hugely successful series to an emotional end.

But then came the final wrap on the show's sound stage. Another goodbye. And then, last Sunday, Roumie found himself walking onto the set once more, dressed as Christ, while John Debney's haunting score filled the space around him. Waiting to photograph him was Annie Leibovitz, the world-famous photographer.

For Roumie, it seems this was the moment when the reality of leaving finally sank in. “It was evident in my bones,” he shared, that he had not only spoken his last speech and filmed his last shot, but was spending his final day on what he called the “hallowed ground” that had connected him to the television series that changed his life.

And what a way to spend it: Leibovitz is responsible for some of the most recognizable portraits of the last half-century, photographing figures ranging from John Lennon and Queen Elizabeth II to Pope Francis. Roumie described being photographed by her as Christ, with Debney's music playing around him, as “at once transcendent and otherworldly.”

“I was, for a moment, completely speechless,” he admitted. But then came a little flash of the Roumie his followers know well: “Seems to be a theme for me this past month.”

A final goodbye?

It is Jonathan, it really is! When the actor posted about filming his last scene in September, he struggled to put into words what leaving The Chosen meant to him. This time, however, he seemed less concerned with finding the perfect words and more overwhelmed by the way these final days had unfolded.

His relationship with the role goes back even further than the eight years of The Chosen. Roumie has spent 12 years playing Jesus through his creative collaboration with the show's creator, Dallas Jenkins. During that time, a crowdfunded television project grew into a global phenomenon, and the role changed the course of Roumie's own life.

Maybe that explains why his description of the set as “hallowed ground” doesn't feel like actorly hyperbole. For all the cameras, costumes and scenery, this was also the place where he spent years trying to portray the person at the very heart of his own Catholic faith.

And his last experience there was not another dramatic scene, but a week spent creating still photographs with Leibovitz alongside the cast and crew who had shared the journey with him. “A divine collaboration, if ever there was one,” was how he described it.

Roumie was equally clear about where he believed the unexpected final gift had come from.

“God, in His goodness, is profoundly mysterious and deliberately sweet. The gifts He’s given us in these final moments of the most important series of our lives are beyond anything we could have imagined.”

We can't help but feel there is a lovely irony to all these repeated goodbyes; after all, The Chosen itself is approaching an ending that Christians believe wasn't an ending at all.

The final season will take viewers to the Resurrection. And Roumie, signing off from what really might be his last day on set this time, seemed to have that firmly in mind.

“I do hope you’ll join us this season as we enter into the end of this story ... which ultimately is the beginning of another.”