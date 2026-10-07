Top 5 rural places the Virgin Mary has appeared

From Lourdes and Fatima to Champion, Wisconsin, the Blessed Virgin Mary continually appears in places far removed from city life.

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Throughout the Church's 2,000 year history, there have been a variety of approved Marian apparitions from all over the world.

What's interesting is how many of them occurred in rural places, miles away from any big city.

The Virgin Mary appears to have a soft spot for simple farmers, and continually appears to them, rather than those the world might consider the most successful in the heart of a city.

This is not to say that she hasn't appeared to the highly educated, as many scholarly saints report visions of her. Yet, the most popular apparition sites of the world typically involve out-of-the-way locations.

Here are the top five Marian apparitions that have all occurred away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

1 Our Lady of Guadalupe

St. Juan Diego, while walking outside of the city, encountered a beautiful lady on Tepeyac Hill. The Virgin Mary later instructed him to go there and pick roses to present to the Bishop, as proof of his vision.

2 Our Lady of Lourdes

St. Bernadette Soubirous was out collecting firewood when she witnessed a miraculous vision of Mary in a cleft near the Grotto of Massabielle. She had to wade through some water to reach the site.

3 Our Lady of Fatima

Lucia, Francisco, and Jacinta all saw a beautiful woman while they were out herding sheep.

4 Our Lady of Knock

While she didn't say anything, the Virgin Mary appeared to a handful of rural villagers outside of their nearby parish church.

5 Our Lady of Champion