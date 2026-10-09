Bishop responds to US plan for public execution

The president of the US bishops responds with "shock and great sorrow" to news that the United States plans to live-stream an execution this December: "this decision is a barbaric promotion of a culture of death and must be reconsidered."

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The leader of the US bishops' conference has responded with "shock and great sorrow" to an announcement that the US government plans to live-stream an execution that is scheduled for December.

An announcement from what is now known as the US Department of War was made October 8. It said that the execution by firing squad of the man convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, would be live-streamed. The execution of Major Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad is currently set for December 3.

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued the following statement sharply condemning the decision of the U.S. government:

It is with shock and great sorrow that I have learned of the Department of War’s decision to publicly livestream the execution of Nidal Hassan. Our God is the God of life. In no way can Hassan’s actions be condoned but this decision is a barbaric promotion of a culture of death and must be reconsidered. The word of God exhorts us: ‘do not repay anyone evil for evil' (Romans 12:17). The public execution even of one who has done grave harm will only further undermine the moral fabric of our nation and be a blight on the conscience of its people. I pray for the intercession of Our Lady of Good Counsel that we as a nation may always choose life even in the most trying times and circumstances.

Botched death penalty a few days ago

The death penalty in the United States is already at the forefront of public debate after a woman survived two attempts to kill her by lethal injection on September 30 in Tennessee. She had been on a ventilator since the failed attempt, but this week, her lawyers reported that she is now up and walking. She would have become the first woman executed in Tennessee in 200 years.

In the United States, there are both federal- and state-level death penalty practices, with just under half of the states having abolished use of the death penalty.