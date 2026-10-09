Cardinal Tagle chosen as new Dean of College of Cardinals

The Filipino cardinal replaces Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who at age 92, is stepping down after two terms.

Copy link Archive article share on :

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle was elected the Dean of the College of Cardinals, succeeding the 92-year-old Italian, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

The primary duty of a Dean of the College is convening and, presuming he is under age 80, presiding over a Conclave. Cardinal Re's service at the funeral of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo made him a well-known figure in the Church.

Cardinal Re blesses the coffin of Pope Francis with holy water. Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA



The position of Dean was previously a charge for life. However, with a change in 2019, Pope Francis gave it a five-year term limit, with the possibility of one re-election. The Dean is elected by those cardinals who have the title of cardinal-bishop. A Dean does not have hierarchical governing authority over his fellow cardinals, but simply coordinates their activities.

Cardinal Re, still active despite his age, has served under four pontiffs, with a long history in the Church. Notably, he was Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops from 2000 to 2010.

Cardinal Tagle, 69, is well known in Asia and even around the world. He just officiated at the beatification of Fulton Sheen in the United States.