Relevant Radio priest appointed rector at Champion Shrine

Fr. Francis “Rocky” Hoffman, CEO of Relevant Radio, has also been assigned as the President and Rector of the Champion Shrine, the site of the only approved Marian apparition in the United States.

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For the past several years, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion has been staffed by several priests from the Fathers of Mercy, a congregation that has an emphasis on preaching parish missions, retreats, and hearing confession.

While this arrangement has not changed, the Diocese of Green Bay has recently announced that Fr. Francis J. “Rocky” Hoffman will now serve as the President and Rector of the Champion Shrine.

Many in the United States know Fr. Rocky for his role as CEO of Relevant Radio, a Catholic radio station that reaches at least 250 million people.

Everyone is invited to come and see

According to the Champion Shrine's press release, Fr. Rocky's hope is that everyone will come and see the miracles happening in Wisconsin:

It is my hope that every baptized Catholic in America and Canada, and any other person of good will, make a pilgrimage to this Shrine at least once in their life, and experience the life changing graces of a good confession, as well as the mercy of God through the powerful intercession of Our Lady of Champion. This is the only Church approved apparition of the Blessed Mother in the United States, so we all need to make the most of it.

Fr. Rocky will retain his role as CEO of Relevant Radio, and will oversee both apostolates.

He will be assisted at the Champion Shrine by the Fathers of Mercy, as the former rector, Fr. Anthony Stephens, CPM, will move into a new role, Director of Sacramental Life and Pastoral Care of Souls.

Earlier this year the Diocese of Green Bay announced that it will begin pursuing the cause for canonization of Adele Brise, the woman who reportedly saw the Blessed Virgin Mary in Champion, Wisconsin.

The small shrine has seen considerable growth over the past few years, with an increasing number of pilgrims coming from all over the world.