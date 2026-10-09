TODAY: Cardinal Newman’s 1st feast since becoming Doctor of the Church

St. John Henry Newman was named last November as the 38th Doctor of the Church. How much do you know about him? His feast day is October 9, the day of his conversion to Catholicism.

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Today is the feast day of St. John Henry Newman, the first time we celebrate it since he was named a Doctor of the Church. His feast day is, uniquely, not the date of his death but instead, the date he was received into the Catholic Church.

John Henry Newman was born in London in 1801 and died in Birmingham in 1890.