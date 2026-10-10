Pope Leo’s words on this World Day Against the Death Penalty

Pope Leo has addressed the day with a tweet. The timing is remarkable as the United States announces a live-streamed execution days after a botched one.

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In a rather remarkable -- or some would say Providential -- arrangement of events, October 10 is the World Day Against the Death Penalty, marked on this day since 2003. It's remarkable because this week, international focus is on the death penalty in a striking way, after the Pentagon announced that it would live-stream a firing squad execution in December.

The US government announcement was made October 8; on October 9, both the president of the US bishops, and the Pope's Secretary of State spoke out against the plan.

And then today, October 10, Pope Leo made his own remarks, through X, with the hashtag: #NoDeathPenalty

The Pope's tweet restates what the Catechism -- updated in 2018 -- makes clear. In today's world, the death penalty is inadmissible.

Here is the Catechism's number 2267:

Recourse to the death penalty on the part of legitimate authority, following a fair trial, was long considered an appropriate response to the gravity of certain crimes and an acceptable, albeit extreme, means of safeguarding the common good. Today, however, there is an increasing awareness that the dignity of the person is not lost even after the commission of very serious crimes. In addition, a new understanding has emerged of the significance of penal sanctions imposed by the state. Lastly, more effective systems of detention have been developed, which ensure the due protection of citizens but, at the same time, do not definitively deprive the guilty of the possibility of redemption. Consequently, the Church teaches, in the light of the Gospel, that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person”, and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide.

A 2018 letter from the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith says the same:

"If, in fact, the political and social situation of the past made the death penalty an acceptable means for the protection of the common good, today the increasing understanding that the dignity of a person is not lost even after committing the most serious crimes, the deepened understanding of the significance of penal sanctions applied by the State, and the development of more efficacious detention systems that guarantee the due protection of citizens have given rise to a new awareness that recognizes the inadmissibility of the death penalty and, therefore, calling for its abolition."

Government backing off?

US Vice President JD Vance said Friday that "I don't know that that's actually going to happen" but some hours later President Donald Trump said he had approved the plan, though the Pentagon was still "making a determination" on it.