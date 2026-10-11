Daily bread cannot be held hostage by war: Pope

Grain transport through the Black Sea is again being obstructed by the war in Ukraine, extending the suffering of the war well beyond Ukraine.

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Pope Leo has again made an appeal for the suffering people in Ukraine, as well as those who are being affected by the war there due to problems with exports. After praying the midday Angelus on this October 11, he said:

The war in tormented Ukraine continues to cause suffering far beyond its borders, especially in the poorest countries, where so many people depend on grain imports. I make a heartfelt appeal to the parties to the conflict to allow for the safe transport of grain through the Black Sea. The daily bread of millions of people cannot be held hostage by the war.

Ukraine and Russia are normally key exporters of grains, but according to estimates, in July to September 2026, exports from the Black Sea region were 6.5 million tons lower than in the same period last year. This has ramifications both for the countries that rely on grain from the region, and for their farmers who cannot sell their crops.

The problem with grain exports has been a consequence of this war since its beginning. In 2022, Pope Francis also made an appeal, saying, "Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war!"