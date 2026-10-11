Pope Leo XIV to have lump removed from lung

Surgery is scheduled for "the coming days."

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Pope Leo announced to the faithful today that doctors have found a "small, localized nodule in my lung" and that he will have surgery to remove it in "the coming days." He said he entrusts himself to our prayers.

After praying the midday Angelus, Pope Leo said this:

Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers.

Pope Leo is 71 years old.

[Update]: In a statement released later, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, specified that the surgery would take place "in the first few days of the week" and that post-operative recovery was estimated at "one week." According to Vatican sources consulted by I.MEDIA, the Pope could enter the Gemelli Clinic on Tuesday, October 13. It is in this clinic in western Rome, which houses a medical suite reserved for the Bishop of Rome, that Popes Francis and John Paul II were treated.

Upcoming engagements of the Pontiff, who was scheduled to preside over a Mass this Wednesday, October 14, to conclude the ongoing meeting of families at the Vatican, will likely be canceled. It is probable that the Mass planned for St. Peter's Square will still take place, but that it will be presided over by a cardinal delegated by the Pope, as was often the case in the later years of Francis' pontificate. Next Sunday, the 267th Pope may recite the Angelus from the hospital – as his predecessors did during their hospitalizations.