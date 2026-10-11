From Magnifica Humanitas to the Pontifical Universities, Leo XIV has been building a case — and the tech world is paying attention.

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Before Pope Leo XIV published his first encyclical on May 25, 2026 — choosing the 135th anniversary of Leo XIII’s Rerum novarum as the date — a delegation of representatives from Meta, Google, and Amazon had already paid him a visit. A longer conversation followed at the French embassy to the Holy See. Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah was scheduled to appear alongside Leo at the encyclical’s presentation. Anthropic had already been hosting briefings for faith leaders at its San Francisco offices, explaining how its models are built and why Catholic theological anthropology might inform the conversation.

The maneuvering speaks for itself. Silicon Valley does not normally lobby the papacy. That it is doing so now tells you something about what the Vatican is perceived to represent: a moral authority with 1.4 billion followers, a long philosophical tradition, and no corporate stake in the outcome. For the tech industry, getting the Pope on board — or at least off their backs — matters. For Leo, the question is different.

What the encyclical actually says

Magnifica Humanitas runs to several hundred pages and covers territory from labor rights to the AI arms race to the ethics of autonomous weapons. Its central argument is not technological but anthropological —as expected from the name of the document itself. Human beings, made in the image and likeness of God, possess capacities — conscience, love, relationship, responsibility — that artificial systems can simulate but not possess. As the document puts it, AI systems do not “know from within what love, work, friendship or responsibility mean.” That is not a limitation to be fixed in the next version. It is a categorical difference.

The encyclical draws a structuring contrast between the Tower of Babel — a totalizing project that collapses into incoherence — and Nehemiah rebuilding Jerusalem as a shared act of responsibility. “What are we building?” it asks. The question is addressed not only to governments and engineers but to Catholics who use, fund, and design these systems. It explicitly condemns AI’s use in warfare, calls traditional just-war theory insufficient to address autonomous weapons, and calls for what it terms “AI disarmament” — a phrase that landed like a stone in defense-industry circles.

The Wall Street Journal described it as “poised to define Leo’s papacy.” The BBC called it a direct message to those in power. The reaction from tech was, as the NYT reported, “fairly muted” — which itself says something. David Sacks said the Pope “rightly warns” that AI must serve human dignity — then spent the rest of his statement arguing against AI regulation. Blake Scholl of Boom Technology responded, “Bad take from the Pope.” Jack Dorsey reshared a passage on data and algorithms as new forms of property, with the single word “yes.” Jeremy Nixon dismissed the Holy See’s standing to opine on technology at all.

Peter Thiel was way less diplomatic. He reportedly labeled critics of AI progress “antichrist,” naming Leo XIV and Greta Thunberg in the same breath, and advised J.D. Vance not to listen to the Pope on AI. Marc Andreessen mocked a Leo post on X — in which the Pope had invited “all AI builders” to develop systems reflecting justice and respect for life — then deleted his reply hours later after criticism mounted.

The interventions that followed

The encyclical was not a one-off. Since May, Leo has returned to AI at every significant public occasion, building a body of thought that is increasingly precise in its targets.

In August, speaking to Catholic lawmakers, he urged legislators not to “abdicate” to the technology — meaning: pass real law, enforce real standards, hold companies accountable. A week later, addressing the International Institute of Administrative Sciences, he warned that decisions “are being entrusted to machines” — raising the concern that algorithmic governance is replacing human judgment in areas where human judgment is morally required.

In October, speaking to artists, he drew what he called an ontological line between human art and AI output: a painting made by a human being in suffering and love is a different kind of object from an image generated by a statistical model, however visually indistinguishable they may allegedly be. The Church, he said, must become once again the great patron of the arts — not out of nostalgia but as an act of cultural resistance to the homogenization of Silicon Valley aesthetic production.

In his World Communications Day 2027 theme, he named the attention economy as the central spiritual danger of the moment: platforms engineered to capture and fragment human attention are dismantling the conditions under which real thought, prayer, and relationship are possible. The Latin root of attention — ad-tendere, to stretch toward — encodes a whole theology of receptivity and presence that the clickbait economy is designed to destroy.

Most recently, at the Pontifical Universities on October 8, he told scholars and students that “algorithms compile data; they do not cultivate wisdom” — and invoked Augustine’s City of God to argue that the Church must build its own alternative city, a culture that resists the reduction of the human person to a data point.

Where the disagreement is actually located

The popular framing of this debate — Church vs. technology, faith vs. progress — misses what is really at stake. Leo is not opposed to technology. Magnifica Humanitas explicitly says AI can be a “valuable tool.” The Vatican’s Geneva AI for Good Summit presentation in July was engaged, not dismissive.

The real disagreement is philosophical, and it runs deep.

1.- The anthropological fault line. Silicon Valley’s dominant paradigm — associated with figures like Andreessen, Ray Kurzweil, and the effective altruist movement — holds that human intelligence is essentially computational, that consciousness is a substrate-independent process, and that there is therefore no categorical difference between human and artificial cognition: only differences of degree, complexity, and speed. If that is true, the Church’s insistence on an irreducible human dignity grounded in the imago Dei is either mistaken or irrelevant.

Leo XIV’s response is that it is not true — and that the inability of these systems to know “from within” what love or friendship or responsibility mean is not a temporary engineering problem but a structural one. A system that processes language does not understand language in any sense that touches ethics. It has no stake in its outputs. It cannot be held responsible. These are not incidental features. They are rather definitional.

2.- The eschatological fault line. A strand of Silicon Valley thought — explicit in figures like Kurzweil, and implicit in the culture of AI safety — holds that humanity is approaching a civilizational threshold: the Singularity, AGI, some form of technological transcendence. This is a secular eschatology: history has a telos, and it runs through the machine.

Magnifica Humanitas names this directly. It criticizes transhumanism for offering a “purely technical form of salvation” and insists that human finitude — the fact that we die, that we are bounded, that we cannot know everything — is part of human greatness, not a defect to be corrected. The Church has a word for the desire to overcome human limitation by technological means. It does not use that word lightly.

3.- The governance fault line. The tech industry’s preferred regulatory posture — self-regulation, industry standards, voluntary commitments — assumes that the companies building these systems are the appropriate entities to govern them. Leo’s consistent message to lawmakers is that this is an abdication: the common good requires external accountability, democratic deliberation, and enforceable law. The subsidiarity principle cuts both ways — it decentralizes power, but it also insists that higher authorities intervene when lower ones fail to protect the person.

4.- The attention fault line. This one is newer and, in some ways, more practically urgent. The business model of the major platforms is the monetization of attention — which means the systematic engineering of distraction, outrage, and compulsion. Leo’s Communications Day theme names this as a spiritual crisis: a civilization that cannot pay attention cannot pray, cannot love, cannot think. The fact that this same attention economy is now the primary channel through which AI content reaches ordinary people makes the problem structural.

What the Vatican is actually doing

Beyond speeches, the Vatican has moved into policy spaces. Its Geneva presentation in July was substantive engagement, not symbolic attendance. The Pontifical Academy for Life has been producing technical documents. The International Theological Commission published “Caring for Our Common Home” in September, applying Laudato si’ categories to AI: destroying the conditions for human dignity is “a sin against creation and against the Creator.”

The Vatican’s engagement with Anthropic has drawn criticism precisely because Anthropic’s commercial interests are so directly implicated in the questions Leo is raising. When a company building large language models shows up at the presentation of a document warning about large language models, the optics require explanation. The Vatican’s position, as articulated by Paolo Ruffini, is that dialogue is better than silence — that the Church’s tradition is robust enough to engage without being captured.