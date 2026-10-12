6 Bible verses to pray for Pope Leo as he faces surgery

As Pope Leo prepares for surgery, these words from Scripture can help us surround the Holy Father in prayer.

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When Pope Leo XIV announced that he would need surgery to remove a nodule from his lung, he shared some reassuring news: It had been detected at a very early stage and was well localized. Nevertheless, the prospect of an operation is never something to take lightly, and the Holy Father ended his announcement by entrusting himself to our prayers.

For Catholics around the world, there is something personal about hearing that the pope is unwell. We are accustomed to seeing him praying for others, offering encouragement, and accompanying people through their difficulties. Now, as he prepares for surgery, we have an opportunity to offer him some of that same care.

And while most of us cannot do anything practical to help, we can certainly pray. Sometimes, though, finding the right words isn't easy, particularly when we're worried about someone's health. Thankfully, Scripture offers us words of comfort, trust and hope that we can turn into simple prayers for Pope Leo, his medical team and everyone caring for him.

1 When we want to entrust Pope Leo to God's care

“God is our refuge and our strength,

an ever-present help in distress.” -- Psalm 46:2

One of the hardest things about illness is having to surrender control. Even someone accustomed to carrying enormous responsibilities must eventually place himself in the hands of doctors and trust their judgment.

This verse reminds us that God remains present through all of it. As Pope Leo prepares for his operation, we can pray that he feels that presence particularly closely, finding strength and reassurance in the knowledge that he is being cared for, both by those around him and by God.

2 When we want to pray for his surgeons

“Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God.” -- Philippians 4:6

St. Paul's words are particularly helpful because they give us something to do with our concerns: bring them to God.

And in this case, our prayers can be wonderfully specific. We can ask God to guide the hands of Pope Leo's surgeons, give wisdom to those making medical decisions, and grant patience, concentration and strength to the nurses and other professionals caring for him.

We can also give thanks for the medical expertise that makes such operations possible, and for the fact that the nodule was discovered early.

3 When we pray for his courage

“When you pass through waters, I will be with you;

through rivers, you shall not be swept away.” -- Isaiah 43:2

Even when doctors offer reassuring news, undergoing surgery can be daunting. There are preparations, uncertainties and the inevitable moment when you must place your trust entirely in someone else's hands.

What makes this verse so comforting is that God doesn't promise there will be no difficult waters to cross. Instead, he promises to accompany us through them.

As Pope Leo faces his operation, we can pray that he feels that reassurance, and that any understandable apprehension is eased by a deep sense of God's presence.

4 When we want to pray for his peace of mind

“Be still and know that I am God!” -- Psalm 46:11

For a pope whose days are usually filled with meetings, audiences, decisions and responsibilities, being obliged to stop everything for surgery and recovery must be quite an adjustment. Yet this little verse offers a beautiful invitation to rest.

We can pray that Pope Leo is able to set aside the many demands of his office for a while, knowing that the Church continues its work and that he can concentrate on getting well.

And perhaps we can take the opportunity to be still ourselves for a few moments, offering a quiet prayer for him before returning to our busy days.

5 When we pray for his recovery

“The LORD sustains him on his sickbed,

you turn down his bedding whenever he is ill.” -- Psalm 41:4

The image of God caring for someone who is sick shows His sheer tenderness to all. The verse brings to mind the small gestures that make illness more bearable: someone adjusting a pillow, straightening a blanket, bringing a glass of water or simply checking that a patient is comfortable.

As Pope Leo recovers, we can pray not only for his physical healing but also for those ordinary acts of kindness that matter so much when someone is feeling vulnerable. May he be surrounded by attentive caregivers, enjoy the rest he needs and experience the comfort of being looked after.

6 When we simply want to place everything in God's hands

“The Lord is near.” -- Philippians 4:5

These four words may be all we need. We don't know precisely how Pope Leo's surgery or recovery will unfold, and there is little point in pretending otherwise. But we can place him in God's hands with confidence and affection.

Perhaps this is the simplest prayer to keep close over the coming days, particularly when we hear updates about his health: The Lord is near.

And as Catholics across the world unite in prayer for Pope Leo, may he feel something of that closeness through the affection and concern of the people he has been called to shepherd. For once, it is our turn to look after him.