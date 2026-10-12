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What places tell the story of Carlo Acutis' life? What walls, streets, and churches witnessed the childhood of this boy who was canonized in 2025? We often imagine saints against distant, hazy backdrops, as though their stories belonged to another world and another era. With Carlo Acutis, it’s quite the opposite. Carlo died in 2006 at age 15. He’s the saint of the generation of screens, sneakers, and soccer. The places where he lived still exist, and you can visit them.

A highly relatable saint

From London to Milan and on to Assisi, Carlo Acutis led an ordinary life filled with family, school, and friends. However, his daily routine was punctuated by an appointment that nothing could replace: Mass, which he attended every day.

Fascinated by computers, he taught himself to program and devoted his free time to documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world. He created a virtual exhibition about them that has since toured parishes globally.

Those who knew him remember a joyful boy who cared deeply about the poor and put Christ first. In October 2006, an aggressive form of leukemia took his life within days. Beatified in Assisi in 2020, he was canonized in Rome in September 2025 by Pope Leo XIV. The Church celebrates him each year on October 12. Here are the places that shaped the life of this remarkably relatable young saint:

1. London, England

Carlo was born on May 3, 1991, in London. His parents, Andrea Acutis and Antonia (née Salzano), were in the British capital for professional reasons, but Carlo only lived there for a few months.

Big Ben and Westminster Bridge Under Cloudy Skies in London Shutterstock

2. Our Lady of Dolours, Chelsea, London

Our Lady of Dolours church, entrusted to the Servites of Mary, is located on Fulham Road in Chelsea. Carlo was baptized there on May 18, 1991, just 15 days after his birth. His mother, Antonia, later explained that before her son's birth, she had only gone to Mass for her First Communion, her confirmation, and her wedding. As Carlo grew up, his questions and his desire for Mass and the sacraments brought his mother back to the faith.

| AMO0926 – Courtesy of Father Paul Addison

£V | AMO0926 – Courtesy of Father Paul Addison

Carlo Acutis at 5 months old with his mom Courtesy of Antonia Salzano.

3. Milan, Italy

Returning from England in September 1991, the Acutis family settled in Milan. Carlo lived there for the rest of his life. It’s where he attended school and catechism classes, and it was there that his faith took root and grew.

Aerial view of the statue of the Madonna on the central spire of the duomo and the city’s cathedral at dawn. Shutterstock

4. The Magenta neighborhood

Carlo grew up in the Magenta neighborhood in the historical heart of Milan, an area rich in religious and artistic heritage. It notably features Santa Maria delle Grazie, which houses Leonardo da Vinci’s famous "Last Supper." The family’s apartment is in this neighborhood, near Santa Maria Segreta church. His parents still live there.

Milan historic quarter – Surroundings of the Santa Maria delle Grazie church by the Piazza Santa Maria delle Grazie square – Corso Magenta Shutterstock

5. Santa Maria Segreta church

Located in his neighborhood on Piazza Tommaseo, Santa Maria Segreta was Carlo’s parish. He attended Mass there daily, prayed the Rosary, and taught catechism to children. A relic of the young saint is preserved in the church in his memory, and the parish youth center bears his name.

6. The Bernaga monastery

On June 16, 1998, at age 7, Carlo received his First Communion with special permission because he had not yet started primary school. The ceremony took place at the Bernaga monastery in Perego, about 30 miles from Milan. This 17th-century monastery housed a community of nuns known as the Romite Ambrosiane. The Eucharist occupied a central place in Carlo’s life, and he famously described it as his “highway to heaven.” He attended Mass and went to Eucharistic adoration every day.

The monastery seen from above Courtesy of the Romite Ambrosiane.

The monastery's façade The facade of the monastery - Courtesy of the Romite Ambrosiane

Carlo Acutis on the day of his First Communion Courtesy of the Romite Ambrosiane

7. The Tommaseo Institute

Carlo started primary school at the San Carlo Institute in Milan in September 1997. Three months later, he transferred to the Tommaseo Institute run by the Marcelline Sisters. It was closer to his home and located directly across from his parish. He attended the school throughout his elementary and middle school years, until 2005. The sisters remember him as a joyful student who paid special attention to classmates who were left out.

Carlo Acutis with Rajesh in front of the Tommaseo Institute and his parish, Santa Maria Segreta Courtesy of Antonia Salzano

8. Leone XIII high school

In September 2005, Carlo enrolled in the classical high school at the Leone XIII Institute, which is run by the Jesuits. He was open about his Catholic faith and took an active part in the school's Christian life. He also put his computer skills to use in the school’s service, designing a website for its volunteer program. Those who knew him there remember his spontaneity, enthusiasm, and concern for others, especially people in need.

The Church of the Holy Names of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph at the Leone XIII Institute Courtesy of the Leone XIII Institute.

9. Arco della Pace

Carlo reached out to people experiencing homelessness near the Arch of Peace (Arco della Pace), a landmark in Milan. He also encountered them in his own neighborhood and at soup kitchens. Rajesh, who was originally from Mauritius and worked for Carlo's family, often accompanied him. Together, they distributed food and sleeping bags to those living on the streets.

10. Assisi

Carlo spent most of his vacations at the family home in Assisi, located in the central Italian region of Umbria. He was always delighted to return to the city of St. Francis. At the end of his life, when he was struck by an aggressive form of leukemia, he asked to be buried in the city he loved so much.

Carlo Acutis in Assisi in July 2006, at age 15 Courtesy of Antonia Salzano

11. The Shrine of Renunciation, Assisi

The Shrine of Renunciation (Santuario della Spogliazione) is located in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi. Carlo’s body was transferred there in 2019. He rests in a tomb behind glass, visible to pilgrims and dressed as he was during his lifetime: in jeans, a sweatshirt, and sneakers.

Every year, thousands of young people and families come to pray. According to the diocese, the shrine welcomed nearly 1 million visitors in 2024. Carlo’s beatification was celebrated in Assisi on October 10, 2020.

The body of Carlo Acutis in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi © Aline Iaschine

12. Rome

On September 7, 2025, Pope Leo XIV canonized St. Carlo Acutis alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. Peter's Square in Rome. The ceremony was initially planned for April 27 but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis. It marked the first canonization of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate.

Carlo thus became the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church. His liturgical feast is celebrated on October 12, the anniversary of his 2006 death at the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, near Milan.

Vatican City, Italy, September 7, 2025: General view St. Peter’s Square. Pope Leo XIV presides over the rite of canonization of the bless saint Pier Giorgio Frassati, Carlo Acutis in St. Peter’s Square Shutterstock