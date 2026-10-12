Leo keeping regular schedule in lead-up to surgery

The Vatican press office noted that the nodule was detected during routine check-ups, which were not prompted by any specific health issues. A date for the surgery is still not confirmed.

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Leo XIV is carrying on with his duties as usual at the Vatican this Monday morning, October 12, 2026, the Holy See Press Office reported. It also stated that the pulmonary nodule was detected during "routine check-ups." The date of the Holy Father's admission to hospital for surgery is not yet confirmed.

On Sunday, the Pope’s announcement took the faithful and the Roman Curia by surprise. After praying the midday Angelus, he said:

Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days. I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers.

While the date of the operation has not yet been confirmed, the Holy See has stated that the Pope is carrying on with his normal activities this morning. In fact, he held six private audiences and delivered a speech to members of the Circolo San Pietro, a Roman charitable organization. He may also participate this afternoon in the meeting on the family dedicated to the exhortation Amoris Laetitia, according to Vatican sources.

The hospitalization of the 71-year-old pontiff is expected to begin this Tuesday, October 13, according to an indication given by the Indian Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão to journalists, including I.MEDIA, on the sidelines of the meeting on the family, but this is not confirmed by the Holy See.

Clarifying certain reports that have appeared in the media, the Holy See Press Office also stated that the tests undergone by Leo XIV were merely routine check-ups and were not prompted by any specific health issues that might have necessitated such medical procedures. The nodule “was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized,” Leo XIV told the crowd yesterday. The 71-year-old pontiff indicated that the doctors believe “it is best to intervene.”

Life as it comes

Augustinian friar and friend of the Pope, Alejandro Mojal Anton, told I.Media that it the Holy Father " is certainly facing this situation with great serenity, calm, and confidence. The Spanish friar, who served as Prevost's right-hand man and then successor at the head of the congregation, assured that Leo XIV “is not afraid. He is someone who accepts life as it comes.”

Meanwhile, assurances of prayers and best wishes have come from around the globe. Leaders in the Pope's two homelands, the United States and Peru, both assured prayers.

"The bishops of the United States join with the faithful and all people of good will in praying for his good health. May the hand of Pope Leo's surgeons be guided by the divine physician Jesus Christ. Please find a moment today, as I will, to offer a prayer for Pope Leo and his care team," said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the US bishops.