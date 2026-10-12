Pope Leo and Blessed Fulton on 100th year of World Mission Sunday

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Pope Pius XI instituted World Mission Sunday 100 years ago, but Pope Leo XIV – a missionary for many years himself – is the first pontiff to release a video specifically to celebrate this day. With this year’s theme “One in Christ, united in mission,” the Holy Father calls for a “deeper understanding of the greatness of the missionary task, fervent prayer for the work of evangelization [and] encouragement for the missionary vocation and support for the Pontifical Mission Societies.”

On October 18, Michael Mitchell from the Pontifical Mission Societies explains, the universal Church will once again unite to pray for missions around the world. On World Mission Sunday, there is also an opportunity to give to a second collection that provides for missionary needs – from helping missionary dioceses operate, to building churches, seminaries, convents and pastoral centers. The Pontifical Mission Societies reports that over 900 infrastructure-related projects are funded on average each year because of the generosity of Catholics around the world.

This year, the Church can look not only to our missionary pope, but also to a man who was instrumental in promoting World Mission Sunday in the United States: our newly beatified Fulton Sheen.

Blessed Fulton Sheen’s greatest love

There are many reasons that people are celebrating the beatification of bishop and television personality Blessed Fulton Sheen. Not everyone may know, however, that Sheen himself said that his “greatest love” had “always been the missions of the Church.”

In fact, Sheen was the national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies from 1950 to 1966 and did much, Mitchell says, to grow the initiative in the United States. This desire to support the missions was not an isolated task for Archbishop Sheen, but an integrated part of his talks and writings.

Indeed he had a particular message to the people of the United States, saying, “Whenever money is needed, or a new hospital, or a new jeep, it is always to the Church of the United States that the missionaries look. There is something right and meet and just about this, for the Lord has blessed the United States as no other country in the world has been blessed. The superfluities of the United States are the necessities of the poor.”

Sheen was not only a voice for the missions, but a missionary at heart, leaving a good portion of his estate to missionary efforts.

A Pope personally affected by World Mission Sunday

While all popes are missionaries to some extent in their efforts to share the Gospel around the globe, Pope Leo XIV is the first pope in centuries (arguably since St. Peter) to live a missionary life for a good portion of his life as a priest. His experience serving in Peru has already had a tremendous impact on his papacy, including in his unfailing support of World Mission Sunday.

In this year’s video, Pope Leo tells us:

Looking back on my youth I can see how the prayers offered to the Lord of the Harvest mysteriously helped prepare my heart to hear Jesus’ call to follow him as an Augustinian missionary. Moreover, prayers and contributions of the faithful encouraged and sustained my missionary work in Peru as well as that of countless others around the world.

Pope Leo wrote earlier this year, “I would like to thank the Pontifical Mission Societies for their service to missionary cooperation, which I experienced with gratitude during my ministry in Peru.”

The call to be apostles

Looking at the examples of Fulton Sheen and Pope Leo XIV, Mitchell told Aleteia that missionary work wasn’t just something they did, it is who they are as Christians. World Mission Sunday is, then, an opportunity to become not only a disciple of Christ, but an apostle, Mitchell explained, citing Jesus’ call to “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”

For some, World Mission Sunday may be a time to discern whether God is calling them to active missionary work. It is a chance for everyone to consider, Mitchell comments, how they can support apostolic vocations and young people who join religious orders. At the heart of World Mission Sunday is prayer, for the missionaries and those who are served. Out of that prayer, then, is financial support, recognizing what those in the pews can do to bring Christ to brothers and sisters around the world.

A world in need of faith

Mitchell reports what may be a surprising statistic to some – that over 50% of the globe remains unevangelized. Only two out of 5 people, he says, have a relationship with Christ. In other words, there is still a pressing need for people to share the Gospel.

To that end, Pope Leo says in the video that this year’s theme “invites us to reflect on the fundamental task of nurturing the Church’s unity in following Christ particularly in a commitment and responsibility to spread the Gospel message of salvation to all people. Indeed, through Baptism, each one of us becomes a member of the Body of Christ and has a unique role in contributing to Jesus’ saving work. Our Lord calls us to cooperate as one family with the help of the Holy Spirit to bring everyone, everywhere into a communion of faith in Christ.”