Today is the 20th anniversary of St. Carlo Acutis’ death

The beloved "saint in sneakers" died on October 12, 2006, after a short battle with leukemia. Here is what happened in his final days.

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In recent years, St. Carlo Acutis has become one of the most popular saints in the Catholic Church. He was a 15-year-old Italian teenager who spent his short life on earth promoting Eucharistic miracles. His popularity is in large part to the "ordinary" life that he led -- a teenager in the digital age, surfing the internet and playing video games with his friends. For the most part he did not expect to die young, as he was diagnosed with leukemia only shortly before he died.

20 years ago

Leading up to 2006, Carlo was preparing the first exhibition of his Eucharistic miracles display. This required a great deal of research, as he wanted to provide information on each confirmed Eucharistic miracle in the world.

He was able to create a website, which still exists today; this was the first place where he catalogued all of the Eucharistic miracles he could find.

Yet, he still wanted something physical, something he could share with all of his classmates. He had been inspired by a conference he had attended with his parents where there were large posters. Eventually he transferred the work he did for his website onto these posters.

By October 1, 2006, he had everything set up at his school and was prepared to give an exhibition for his classmates on Eucharistic miracles.

Out of nowhere Carlo collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Initially he was discharged, as it appeared he was improving. However, a few days later he was unable to get out of bed.

The doctors ran additional tests and discovered that he had a rare leukemia that could not be treated.

His Eucharistic miracles exhibition went on without him on October 4, while he was confined to his hospital bed.

Carlo's last week on earth was painful, and he said to his mother, "I offer all these sufferings to God so that I can avoid purgatory and go straight to Heaven."

Then on the night of October 11 he was not responding and he died on the morning of October 12, 2006, with his family beside him.