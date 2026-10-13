Cardinal Parolin says pre-surgery Leo is calm, composed

The Pope's No. 2 spoke with Leo on Monday evening and said he had "great composure." The cardinal assured the Holy Father of the prayers and affection of the Curia.

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“We were all struck by the calm with which the Pope announced this intervention,” Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told the press on October 12, 2026, a few hours before Leo XIV was to be admitted to hospital for surgery to remove a lung nodule. The cardinal was speaking on the sidelines of an event organized at the Gregorian University in Rome.

Speaking to journalists, the right-hand man of the 71-year-old Pontiff reported that he had spoken with Leo XIV, who had “great composure,” on Monday evening. He further praised the “great example” set by the Pontiff. Since this unexpected announcement after praying the midday Sunday Angelus, many in Rome have noted the Pope’s composure and praised the openness with which he announced the situation to the whole world.

"I certainly wasn’t expecting anything like this. […] Nobody was expecting it," the Italian cardinal admitted. He said he feels a certain degree of “concern” but is also relieved that “thank God, [the lung nodule] was detected straight away.”

Cardinal Parolin also expressed the hope that it would be “treated as quickly as possible” and that the problem could be resolved "as soon as possible." Leo XIV is due to be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for surgery this Tuesday, probably in the early afternoon, according to sources consulted by I.MEDIA. He will be looked after on the 10th floor of the polyclinic, but not in the flat where his predecessors stayed, as that is currently undergoing renovation.