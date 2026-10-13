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Brian Doyle — author, poet, storyteller, husband, and father — wrote, “I believe with all my hoary heart that stories save lives, and the telling and hearing of them is a holy thing, powerful far beyond our ken.” (“The Stories That Save Us,” Notre Dame Magazine).

Brian’s wife, Mary Miller Doyle, collected 365 essays, poems, and cartoon sketches in Wonder Is a Lovely Place to Be — to remember him, yes, but most importantly, to shed some light in a world where war, division, inequality, and the dangers of AI saturate the headlines. Through his reflections on everyday life, Brian reminds us of the beauty, humor, and humanity that can so easily get lost amid the noise of the world.

Reading Brian’s reflections on everything from a snowy day on a city bus in Chicago to the challenges of potty-training twin boys evokes a range of emotions — joy, sadness, awe, and wonder, to name a few. His words invite us to pause, see the extraordinary in the ordinary, and recognize the sacred in the people and moments around us. What would Brian say to us today, in the current climate of our times, if he could? I’m sure I could never capture the genius, creativity, and imagination of this man. But perhaps he would point us, humbly, back to his own words.

Let these excerpts from Wonder Is a Lovely Place to Be marinate in your heart. Mull them over during your morning coffee, on the commute to the office, or while perched on a sand dune along the coast of Oregon, where undoubtedly Brian once stood. And catch the joy as it flies!

What Matters

Fresh bread with waaaaaaay too much butter. My children’s hands when they cup my ancient grizzled face in their hands. Tears of sorrow which are the sea salt of the heart. The way a heron labors through the sky with such vast elderly dignity. The sprawling porches of old hotels and the old men who sprawl upon them. The snoring of children. The burble of owls.

Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth

Then I account it high time to get to a kindergarten as fast as I can, and sit myself down in a tiny chair, looking not unlike a large hairy bespectacled bookish giant, and inquire of the lives and dreams and feats of the small populace and listen with the most assiduous and ferocious attention.

For I find that as few as twenty minutes with people no taller than your belt buckle is enormously refreshing, and gloriously educational, and wonderfully startling, and endlessly hilarious, and very much like drinking a tremendous glass of crystalline water when you have been desperately thirsty for a long time, and in something of a personal desert.

Poem for Those About to Be Wed

As for advice, I don’t have any advice for you,

And anyone who says they have advice for you,

My advice is to run away screaming and roaring,

But hold hands as you run, and if one of you gets

A bit ahead of the other he or she should hold out

His or her hand for the other, and he or she fading

Should stick his or her hand out and say little help?

This doesn’t count as advice because as you know

I have no advice about anything whatsoever at all,

But you’d be surprised how saying yo, little help?

Actually leads to a little help, and the ball returns,

And the game bursts out all complex and brilliant

And mysterious and extraordinary and miraculous

Again, but in new ways you never even imagined.

A total mystery, and maybe the coolest thing ever.

Best of luck. Accept no advice. Keep me posted.

Ten Reasons to Eat Ice Cream

Offered Me by My Daughter

With an Air of Desperation

As the Ice Cream Truck

Begins to Ascend Our Hill

1. It’s not as bad for you as a worm.

2. It’s not as sweet as brownies.

3. It is summer.

4. I can eat it here in the street without my brothers seeing me and so you don’t have to buy some for them and so you will have more money.

5. I need it.

6. You can have a lick of mine.

7. You said to me once that every time the truck came by you’d buy me ice cream.

8. I was good yesterday.

9. I’ll be good tomorrow.

10. (quoting her father) Life’s short.

A Plethora of Proclamations

Two beers is plenty. Two of anything is plenty.

Be honest, especially with women, especially with women you don’t like

as much as they like you. Never, under any circumstances, be dishonest

with a child. That’s a sin.

Do more than the job requires.

When in doubt, be silent. Silence is a great country.

Whatever you are absolutely sure of, don’t be.

Question authority, but respect the fact that a lot of people know a lot

more than you do and have been to far more painful places than you have.

Grace under duress is the great story.

When was the last time you kissed your mother and meant it, or actually

looked close in your father’s face and saw the worry and weary and

work of the man?

Cook and do the dishes. Also do the laundry. Basics.

Be wary of too much debt, but also be wary of not having any; the latter is sometimes selfish.

And, if this inspires you to write your own stories, know Brian is smiling down, reminding you that “Writing is the best Time Machine there is. . . Writing is how we grapple with the pain and joy and mystery of creation. Writing sharpens and hones and cleans and polishes the blather and babble and mutter and mumble that we jabber and gibber with our mouths. Writing is an arrow, a dart, a hand reaching for other hands in the dark.”

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Want to catch more of the joy of Brian Doyle’s writing? Check out his book Wonder Is a Lovely Place to Be published by Ave Maria Press.