Catholics can’t participate in execution, says military archbishop

"As I would in the case of a procured abortion, I oblige any Catholics assigned to the firing squad to request to be excused from this action contrary to the teaching of the Church.”

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While the Vatican secretary of state and the leader of the US bishops have already spoken out against plans for a live-streamed execution in the United States, now the military archbishop of the nation has taken a further step, saying that as the bishop who oversees the military, and thus those who will participate in the firing squad, he obliges Catholics to request to be excused.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, J.C.D., issued his statement October 12, on the proposal to livestream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad. The execution is planned to take place on the Texas military base where the crime occurred. Hasan was a major in the military and a psychiatrist, and he went on a shooting spree at the military base, killing 13 people and injuring 32 others, on November 5, 2009.

Archbishop Broglio referred to Hasan as a "terrorist" and recalled that he himself presided at the funeral of the only civilian who died in the attack. But, he asked, "do we really want to imitate the terrorists of this world and make a public spectacle of barbarically killing our adversaries? The crime committed by Nidal Malik Hasan was heinous, but does exposing the public to his execution serve any purpose?"

The archbishop further questions:

Has the potential moral injury, which the members of the firing squad might experience, been considered? Will the exposure of a live-stream to the young and impressionable during the 250th anniversary year of our independence be able to be repaired?

Archbishop Broglio concludes by calling on his authority as the archbishop who oversees all Catholics in the various branches of the US armed forces:

As I would in the case of a procured abortion, I oblige any Catholics assigned to the firing squad to request to be excused from this action contrary to the teaching of the Church.”

A military archdiocese -- a structure that many countries have -- is not a geographical location like most archdioceses. Instead, the bishop or archbishop oversees all the Catholics of the military, wherever they are stationed. Catholics stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, where the crime took place, and where the execution is also expected to occur, are thus under his jurisdiction.

The execution is currently scheduled for December 3, though some recent reports say that President Donald Trump is expressing “misgivings” about the plan.

Earlier this year, Archbishop Broglio also spoke about Catholics in the military, saying Catholic members of the US armed forces could in good conscience consider disobeying orders to attack Greenland if such orders were issued.

The full statement:

In addition to supporting and subscribing to the statement by my brothers the Bishops of Texas, it is my duty to express my disapproval of what is proposed regarding the execution of the terrorist Hasan in the Archdiocese entrusted to my spiritual care to be done by those for whose salvation I have been constituted as the Archbishop for the Military Services, USA.

“First of all, I renew my expression of heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of those who died in the attack at Fort Hood. It was an attack that disregarded the dignity of the human person. I had the sad duty of presiding and preaching at the funeral of Michael Grant Cahill, the only civilian killed in that attack.

“Secondly, I repeat the opposition of the Catholic Church to capital punishment. The Catechism was already clear and Pope Francis made it even clearer. The dignity of the human person is again at stake.

“Thirdly, do we really want to imitate the terrorists of this world and make a public spectacle of barbarically killing our adversaries? The crime committed by Nidal Malik Hasan was heinous, but does exposing the public to his execution serve any purpose? Has the potential moral injury, which the members of the firing squad might experience, been considered? Will the exposure of a live-stream to the young and impressionable during the 250th anniversary year of our independence be able to be repaired? The US military generally enjoys a good reputation in the world. Is there really a value to throwing them in the same boat with terrorists by broadcasting the image of the execution of a man in a wheel chair to the whole world? Does this decision reflect the dignity of the human person?

“I call upon all men and women of good will to ask that this decision be reconsidered and, at the very least, do what is possible to keep the exposure to the live-streaming of the proposed execution from the vision of the young and impressionable. As I would in the case of a procured abortion, I oblige any Catholics assigned to the firing squad to request to be excused from this action contrary to the teaching of the Church.”