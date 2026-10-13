Pope names Irish sister to lead Pontifical Mission Societies

Sister Mary Teresa Barron will become the first woman to lead the Pontifical Mission Societies when she takes office in January 2027.

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Pope Leo XIV has appointed Sister Mary Teresa Barron as the new adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization. The Holy See Press Office announced the appointment on October 8, 2026. The Irish religious sister is the first woman to become president of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS), the Holy See’s global evangelization network.

More than two centuries after Blessed Pauline Jaricot founded the first of the four Pontifical Mission Societies in Lyon, France, a woman has been appointed to lead the organization for the first time. Sister Barron has served as superior general of the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of the Apostles (OLA), a congregation also founded in Lyon, since 2018.

The press bulletin specifies that Leo XIV has appointed her “adjunct secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization in the Section for First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches, with the office of president of the Pontifical Mission Societies.”

A missionary background

Born in Donegal, Ireland, in 1968, the 57-year-old earned master’s degrees in public healthcare administration and international development. She later entered religious life and spent several years as a missionary in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Elected head of her congregation in 2018, she moved to its generalate in Rome. During her leadership, she faced a crisis when armed men kidnapped 230 students and staff from a school run by OLA sisters in Nigeria in November 2025.

In Rome, she joined the council of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) in 2019. She became its vice president in 2022 and served as president from 2023 to 2025. In that capacity, she spoke on behalf of religious sisters at one of the nine Masses (novendiales) celebrated at St. Peter’s Basilica following Pope Francis’ death.

Sister Barron has been a member of the Dicastery for Evangelization since 2024. In January 2026, she was appointed a consultor to the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. Like Pope Leo XIV, she participated in both assemblies of the Synod on Synodality in 2023 and 2024.

A post vacant since 2023

Responding to the announcement on her congregation’s website, Sister Barron thanked the Pope for his trust. She said she was following in the footsteps of generations of sisters from her congregation, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. She also expressed her appreciation for Ireland’s “remarkable tradition” of missionary service.

She will take up her new position on January 4, 2027. The position had been vacant since January 2023, when Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso was appointed apostolic nuncio to Jordan.