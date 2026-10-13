TODAY: Join in Rosary from hospital where Leo is admitted (link)

The Gemelli Hospital -- known affectionately as the Pope's hospital, since both John Paul II and Francis had lengthy and multiple stays there -- has received Pope Leo today.

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The Pope is the Bishop of Rome, but he is assisted in caring for his diocese by a vicar who oversees the day to day administration. Pope Leo's vicar for Rome is Cardinal Baldassare Reina, and this cardinal will lead a Rosary at the Gemelli Hospital this evening Rome time at 6 pm (noon in New York).

The Gemelli Hospital -- known affectionately as the Pope's hospital, since both John Paul II and Francis had lengthy and multiple stays there -- has received Pope Leo today. The exact time of his surgery to remove a nodule in his lung has not been announced, but it is scheduled for this afternoon.

At approximately 1 p.m., Pope Leo XIV left the Vatican in a motorcade for the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for a scheduled hospitalization, the Holy See Press Office confirmed. The Pope is to undergo surgery this afternoon for a pulmonary nodule detected at an early stage. The procedure, performed under general anesthesia, will be carried out by the team of Doctor Stefano Margaritora, an expert in thoracic surgery. The Pope is expected to remain for a week at this clinic in northwest Rome, on the 10th floor of the hospital.

Under the watchful eyes of television cameras from around the world, the Peruvian-American Pontiff stepped out of a black SUV and briefly greeted the building's officials with a serene expression. After waving to those waiting for him, he entered the building, a smile on his face.

Cardinal Reina will lead the Rosary at 6 p.m. in the hospital’s St. John Paul II Chapel. He has invited every parish and religious community in the diocese to pray the Rosary at the same hour, entrusting the Holy Father to the maternal intercession of the Virgin Mary.