Vatican: Nodule was cancerous, surgery a success

The Holy Father had the lower lobe of his right lung removed.

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In a statement released by the Vatican on Tuesday evening at 9:53 pm, doctors said that the nodule removed from Leo's lung was adenocarcinoma and that a lobe of his lung was removed. However, as the Pope himself indicated when he announced the surgery on Sunday, the nodule was small and "well-localized." "The lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique," the doctors said.

"The intra-operative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of a pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected by the pre-operative tests," the doctors stated, adding that the surgery lasted about 90 minutes, and the Holy Father was in the operating room for about three hours. "The procedure was successful and there were no complications," they added, reiterating what had initially been announced some two hours earlier.

After the surgery the Pope awoke normally and, following a brief observation period, returned to his room on the 10th floor. Following the operation, Pope Leo asked for dinner, which was served in his room and he spent the evening in the company of his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

Commenting on the news during a briefing, the Director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, emphasized the "circumscribed" and "localized" nature of the tumor that was removed. No further therapies were discussed at this time.

We entrust to you our Holy Father, O Mary, Health of the Sick,

who, at the Cross,

united with Jesus’ pain,

keeping your faith firm.

St. Peregrine, pray for us.

Padre Pio, pray for us.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos, pray for us.

Here is an Aleteia translation of the Vatican statement: