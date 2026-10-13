What did Our Lady of Fatima say about the Rosary?

Our Lady of Fatima spoke much about the Rosary to the three shepherd children, even calling herself "Our Lady of the Rosary."

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One of the central messages that Our Lady of Fatima gave to Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta in 1917 was to pray the Rosary. For this reason, whenever Our Lady of Fatima is mentioned, the Rosary is quick to follow. But why is the Rosary connected to Our Lady of Fatima? What did she say about it? Here is what Our Lady spoke to the three shepherd children and why the Rosary is a vital part of her message.

Pray the Rosary every day

In her second apparition on June 13, 1917, Our Lady specifically mentioned the Rosary:

I want you to come on the thirteenth day of next month and to pray the Rosary every day and I want you to learn to read.

A month later, in the third apparition on July 13, she again mentioned the Rosary, but this time with a specific intention:

I want you to come on the thirteenth day of next month and to continue to pray the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary, in order to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war for she alone can help.

After an exchange between Lucia and Our Lady, Lucia said to Francisco and Jacinta:

Yes, she wants people to recite the Rosary. People must recite the Rosary.

Later in the same apparition on July 13 she revealed a prayer that many Catholics have adapted and pray after the Glory Be prayer:

When you say the Rosary, say after each mystery: O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of thy mercy.

Then on October 13, the day of the "Miracle of the Sun," Our Lady of Fatima identifies herself most explicitly with the Rosary:

I am the Lady of the Rosary, I have come to warn the faithful to amend their lives and ask for pardon for their sins. They must not offend Our Lord any more, for He is already too grievously offended by the sins of men. People must say the Rosary. Let them continue saying it every day.

Our Lady's words are an invitation to all Catholics to pray the Rosary every day. It should be noted that it is not a sin if you choose not to pray the Rosary, as this is not a direct command from God himself.

However, if you feel moved by Our Lady's words and feel your conscience pricked, the Rosary can be an effective way to pray for peace and to draw closer to God through Mary.